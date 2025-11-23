The Indian wedding season isn’t a weekend event, it’s a relay—one outfit after another, one buffet after another, one late night stacked neatly on the next—until your knees, gut, and calendar all file a polite protest. For those not born with an uber-social gene, this season is particularly challenging —the constant dressing up, the small talk, the comparisons, the unsolicited life advice, and the physical toll of late nights in beautiful but questionable footwear. And that’s not counting the digestive diplomacy required to navigate chaat counters at 1am!

Here’s our shaadi survival guide that you can treat as a strategic manual so you can dance, eat, and still wake up functional.

THE PRE-GAME PLATE



The gut is the first casualty of the wedding season. Mumbai-based clinical nutritionist Maithili Kelkar calls it “a marathon for the digestive system." “Portion control is the most realistic goal during wedding season," she says. “Start with protein and fibre so your brain and gut calm down before you see the dessert table." If you’re coming straight from work or a flight, eat before you dress. “Hydrate through the day to regulate cravings," she says. “Then grab a banana, roasted makhana or nuts, or a no-sugar protein bar in transit." You’ll still enjoy the buffet, just without the consequences.

Kelkar's opening-plate formula looks like this:

Protein: Dal, grilled chicken, or a lean kebab.

Fibre: A small raita /sprouts salad/clear soup to be had “right at the start to reduce overall calories."

Healthy fat: A small portion bite of halwa or dry-fruit mithai to satiate sweet cravings.

Khichdi is the best food you can consume pre or post a heavy event as it naturally resets the gut. Curd rice, broths, and rasam too work beautifully on buffer days.

If you plan to drink during any of the functions, Kelkar's short advice is to eat first. “Even a banana counts," she says adding, “Pair each drink with water and give alcohol a three-hour head start before sleep." An unusual hack she shares is having a “glass of water with isabgol, to slow alcohol absorption." Once home, sip chamomile tea to aid digestion and sleep.

Between functions, rotate coconut water, nimbu pani with a pinch of salt, and chaas. “These offer the right balance of water and electrolytes and are gentle on digestion," Kelkar says. As for a gentle morning-after fix, she recommends sipping slowly on orange juice mixed with 1 tsp lime and a pinch of jeera powder. “Herbal teas or sabja-mint infused water help with dehydration and stomach upset."

How to be physically fine



By function three, most people are running on adrenaline and concealer. “Power naps, a nice shower, and hydration are the holy trinity to recovery," says Ipsha Barooah, nutrition & exercise coach at Reset Fitness, Mumbai. “Even 15–20 minutes of a nap between the afternoon and evening events changes your face and your patience," Barooah notes. However, if your schedule doesn’t permit a nap, close your eyes and exhale longer than you inhale for two minutes— it's a quick system reboot you can do in a powder room.

An Indian wedding is a festival on your feet, and Barooah has a minimalist gameplan to protect them:

Pack light resistance bands for quick bodyweight movements.

If your hotel has a gym, a light 30-minute full-body session can rejuvenate you.

Keep sandals, Crocs or running shoes on standby and switch once the photos are done.