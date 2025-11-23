The Indian wedding season isn’t a weekend event, it’s a relay—one outfit after another, one buffet after another, one late night stacked neatly on the next—until your knees, gut, and calendar all file a polite protest. For those not born with an uber-social gene, this season is particularly challenging —the constant dressing up, the small talk, the comparisons, the unsolicited life advice, and the physical toll of late nights in beautiful but questionable footwear. And that’s not counting the digestive diplomacy required to navigate chaat counters at 1am!
The Indian wedding season isn’t a weekend event, it’s a relay—one outfit after another, one buffet after another, one late night stacked neatly on the next—until your knees, gut, and calendar all file a polite protest. For those not born with an uber-social gene, this season is particularly challenging —the constant dressing up, the small talk, the comparisons, the unsolicited life advice, and the physical toll of late nights in beautiful but questionable footwear. And that’s not counting the digestive diplomacy required to navigate chaat counters at 1am!
Here’s our shaadi survival guide that you can treat as a strategic manual so you can dance, eat, and still wake up functional.
Here’s our shaadi survival guide that you can treat as a strategic manual so you can dance, eat, and still wake up functional.
THE PRE-GAME PLATE
The gut is the first casualty of the wedding season. Mumbai-based clinical nutritionist Maithili Kelkar calls it “a marathon for the digestive system." “Portion control is the most realistic goal during wedding season," she says. “Start with protein and fibre so your brain and gut calm down before you see the dessert table." If you’re coming straight from work or a flight, eat before you dress. “Hydrate through the day to regulate cravings," she says. “Then grab a banana, roasted makhana or nuts, or a no-sugar protein bar in transit." You’ll still enjoy the buffet, just without the consequences.
Kelkar's opening-plate formula looks like this:
- Protein: Dal, grilled chicken, or a lean kebab.
- Fibre: A small raita/sprouts salad/clear soup to be had “right at the start to reduce overall calories."
- Healthy fat: A small portion bite of halwa or dry-fruit mithai to satiate sweet cravings.
- Khichdi is the best food you can consume pre or post a heavy event as it naturally resets the gut. Curd rice, broths, and rasam too work beautifully on buffer days.
If you plan to drink during any of the functions, Kelkar's short advice is to eat first. “Even a banana counts," she says adding, “Pair each drink with water and give alcohol a three-hour head start before sleep." An unusual hack she shares is having a “glass of water with isabgol, to slow alcohol absorption." Once home, sip chamomile tea to aid digestion and sleep.
Between functions, rotate coconut water, nimbu pani with a pinch of salt, and chaas. “These offer the right balance of water and electrolytes and are gentle on digestion," Kelkar says. As for a gentle morning-after fix, she recommends sipping slowly on orange juice mixed with 1 tsp lime and a pinch of jeera powder. “Herbal teas or sabja-mint infused water help with dehydration and stomach upset."
How to be physically fine
By function three, most people are running on adrenaline and concealer. “Power naps, a nice shower, and hydration are the holy trinity to recovery," says Ipsha Barooah, nutrition & exercise coach at Reset Fitness, Mumbai. “Even 15–20 minutes of a nap between the afternoon and evening events changes your face and your patience," Barooah notes. However, if your schedule doesn’t permit a nap, close your eyes and exhale longer than you inhale for two minutes— it's a quick system reboot you can do in a powder room.
An Indian wedding is a festival on your feet, and Barooah has a minimalist gameplan to protect them:
- Pack light resistance bands for quick bodyweight movements.
- If your hotel has a gym, a light 30-minute full-body session can rejuvenate you.
- Keep sandals, Crocs or running shoes on standby and switch once the photos are done.
HOW TO COMBAT SOCIAL JET LAG
Clinical psychologist Rita Mendonca, founder of My Mind Gains, a Mumbai-based mental health clinic, calls wedding season ‘ritual fatigue’. “Weddings are emotional performances. You’re not just attending them, you’re representing your family, your upbringing, your role. Even when you’re exhausted, you’re smiling." Despite the joy, many people burn out under the pressure to stay graceful through chaos. Our nervous systems weren’t designed for days of flashing lights, loud music, and endless chatter. By Day 3, most people experience “joy dysregulation"—excitement and exhaustion blurring into emotional jet lag. “Love doesn’t mean exhaustion… but we’ve romanticised burnout as devotion," Mendonca observes.
Her micro-toolkit to cope with social burnout includes:
- Micro-withdrawals: Slip out for 90 seconds—stand by a window, wash your hands slowly, breathe, eat something nourishing, or laugh with someone you feel safe with.
- Grounding: Run cool water on your wrists, feel your outfit’s texture, exhale long, and tell yourself, “This moment doesn’t need my best self—just my real one".
- Social mirror antidote: When relatives ask, “When’s your turn?", respond lightly: “Why do you think people ask that so much?" Curiosity breaks the loop, Mendonca says.
Now, while the experts have the science, the regulars have the hacks. Here’s the wedding playbook from people who actually live on the circuit.
- Pick your peak night.
“If it’s a two-day destination wedding, we skip the first after-party and go all out on the second," say Mumbai-based serial wedding-goers Utsavi Zatakia (28), chartered accountant, and her husband, businessman Smeet Doshi (28). Don’t blow all your energy on Night 1.
- Nap like it’s on the schedule.
“I squeeze in a quick cat nap between functions and skip morning events guilt-free," says Akshita Agarwal (32), senior manager at a fintech company.
- Dress smart from the feet up.
I’ve learned the hard way, says Zatakia before sharing her tip. “Wear festive sneakers or wedges wherever possible. I keep the bottom half of my outfit light and rotate comfortable shoes—one pair for too long always hurts."
- Eat to 80% and go in prepared
Zatakia stops at 80% and hydrates the next day. Agarwal swears by warm water before bed and a small pre-game meal at home so she doesn’t attack the buffet starving. “If I know it’s going to be a long night, I take a Pan-D capsule before drinking," she says.
- Have an exit move ready.
Washroom break, vanish to the buffet, or—as Agarwal prefers—“Irish exit every time. Head straight to the door when no one’s looking."
What if you do none of the above? Smile, dance, and eat your favourite dessert—then meet the morning with water, a walk, and a bowl of khichdi. Weddings will go on but the memories will stay. So, treat the season like what it is: a social marathon. Pace the fun, protect the gut, choose the shoe that saves the knee, and take the nap. You’ll last the month—and enjoy it—without feeling like you ran a 10K in couture.
Anushka Patodia is an independent journalist based in Mumbai.