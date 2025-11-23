THE PRE-GAME PLATE

The gut is the first casualty of the wedding season. Mumbai-based clinical nutritionist Maithili Kelkar calls it “a marathon for the digestive system." “Portion control is the most realistic goal during wedding season," she says. “Start with protein and fibre so your brain and gut calm down before you see the dessert table." If you’re coming straight from work or a flight, eat before you dress. “Hydrate through the day to regulate cravings," she says. “Then grab a banana, roasted makhana or nuts, or a no-sugar protein bar in transit." You’ll still enjoy the buffet, just without the consequences.