Inside wellness homes where everything is built for holistic health
SummaryWith quality of life becoming vital to buyers, builders are adding wellness features like circadian lighting and rooftop gardens to high-rises
When Advit Nigam, a 42-year-old banker moved into his new home in Greater Kailash in south Delhi, he was thrilled to discover a myriad of amenities tailored to promote wellness. From a cutting-edge yoga studio to a serene rooftop garden, the residence offered an array of features that resonated with his newfound focus on well-being.
Among these amenities, the circadian lighting system stood out as a game-changer. “This innovative lighting setup not only enhances the ambiance of my living space but also plays a crucial role in optimising my sleep patterns. By mimicking the natural rhythms of daylight, the circadian lighting system helps me wind down in the evening, facilitating deeper and more restorative sleep," he says.
What is a wellness home?
A wellness home is one that has amenities focussed on enhancing its residents’ physical and mental health. Swati Gupta, founder and principal designer at Blue Dot Design, paints a more elaborate picture. “A wellness home comes with enhanced ventilation systems that ensure superior indoor air quality and air purifiers to eliminate allergens and pollutants. It is made with eco-conscious materials like low VOC paints and sustainable flooring that minimise indoor toxins. It has abundant natural light flooding through ample windows and water filtration systems offer clean, refreshing water, while smart home technology optimises energy efficiency and comfort," says Gupta. She adds that these homes come with outdoor living spaces such as gardens and green roofs that foster relaxation, connection with nature, and encourage physical activity. “All these features provide the inhabitant a holistic wellness experience," she says.
The Indian real estate industry has traditionally prioritised location, aesthetics and functional spaces as its key offerings. According to Suren D’souza, managing director & principal architect of Deksha Design Studio, Delhi, this new shift towards wellness reflects an evolving understanding that our living environment can profoundly impact health and well-being.