Inside wellness homes where everything is built for holistic health

When Advit Nigam, a 42-year-old banker moved into his new home in Greater Kailash in south Delhi, he was thrilled to discover a myriad of amenities tailored to promote wellness. From a cutting-edge yoga studio to a serene rooftop garden, the residence offered an array of features that resonated with his newfound focus on well-being.

Among these amenities, the circadian lighting system stood out as a game-changer. “This innovative lighting setup not only enhances the ambiance of my living space but also plays a crucial role in optimising my sleep patterns. By mimicking the natural rhythms of daylight, the circadian lighting system helps me wind down in the evening, facilitating deeper and more restorative sleep," he says.

A wellness home is one that has amenities focussed on enhancing its residents’ physical and mental health. Swati Gupta, founder and principal designer at Blue Dot Design, paints a more elaborate picture. “A wellness home comes with enhanced ventilation systems that ensure superior indoor air quality and air purifiers to eliminate allergens and pollutants. It is made with eco-conscious materials like low VOC paints and sustainable flooring that minimise indoor toxins. It has abundant natural light flooding through ample windows and water filtration systems offer clean, refreshing water, while smart home technology optimises energy efficiency and comfort," says Gupta. She adds that these homes come with outdoor living spaces such as gardens and green roofs that foster relaxation, connection with nature, and encourage physical activity. “All these features provide the inhabitant a holistic wellness experience," she says.

The Indian real estate industry has traditionally prioritised location, aesthetics and functional spaces as its key offerings. According to Suren D’souza, managing director & principal architect of Deksha Design Studio, Delhi, this new shift towards wellness reflects an evolving understanding that our living environment can profoundly impact health and well-being.

“What began as a niche interest has rapidly gained traction, transforming the way homes and apartments are conceived and constructed. The wellness revolution in real estate is characterised by a focus on holistic health and an emphasis on creating spaces that contribute positively to residents’ physical and mental well-being," D’souza explains.

Air quality, for example, has become a major focus. Homes are being equipped with advanced ventilation systems, air purifiers and materials that minimise off-gassing and indoor pollutants. These measures not only promote respiratory health but also contribute to a cleaner, more enjoyable living space. With residents’ quality of life becoming paramount, developers across metros are prioritising wellness-centric features within high-rise projects.

“In Hyderabad, we are witnessing a significant surge in the integration of wellness-centric features in residential projects. From meticulously crafted air filtration systems to thoughtfully designed lighting schemes and dedicated spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation, developers are looking at ways in which residents’ wellbeing can be enhanced,’’ shares Rajasekhar Reddy Allipuram, founder of PropGo and partner, Terra Liva Estates.

What’s worth noting, he says, is that developers are actively working to incorporate such amenities—once the purview of only luxury properties—into a wider range of high-rise developments. “As demand grows and technologies evolve, we anticipate these wellness-focused enhancements to become standard offerings for residents across Hyderabad," Allipuram says.

What does it cost?

While the idea of a home designed to promote well-being sounds dreamy, there are practical concerns like budget to be factored in. The cost of integrating wellness solutions into homes can vary widely depending on the extent and complexity of the features desired, says Gupta. “The cost of implementing wellness solutions can add tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to the overall price of a home. However, the long-term benefits to health and well-being may justify the initial investment for some buyers," she notes.

Allipuram may have a point about these features becoming standard offerings soon. According to a recent report released by Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a US-based non-profit research and educational institution, the burgeoning sector known as “wellness real estate" is poised for remarkable growth, with earnings projected to grow globally from $438 billion in 2023 to $913 billion by 2028. While the US, China and UK ranked as the top three markets for the industry, India came 10th with earnings purportedly rising from $5.01 billion in 2019 to $9.08 billion in 2023.

Home is where happiness is

It’ not just developers and realtors who are concerning themselves with the idea of wellness homes. A recent rash of surveys and studies conducted by home solutions’ companies—from sleep solution providers to paint manufacturers—prove that they are looking at ways to incorporate elements of wellness into their offerings, as well. A study by Nippon Paint India published in February, for instance, categorised colours into archetypes that described the moods every colour could evoke in people.

With people holing themselves in their homes more than ever, it is natural that people want to make their private spaces idyllic, says Dr. Kaustav Sengupta, faculty at NIFT, and Nippon Paint’s color analyst whose insights fortified the study. As for how the archetypes he'd created could help enhance a home, Sengupta says, “If you are a parent with a son who prefers spending all his time at home, you'd want to choose colours from the Wonderland archetype that includes bright colours that could uplift his mood. Or if you are someone who wants their home to be a place to relax and detach from the external world, you'd choose the Heal archetype that has soothing greens and blues… colours that encourage you to do nothing."

In late February, Bengaluru-based sleep and home solutions provider, Wakefit.Co released the Happy Home Index 2024, a report that contained the results of a year-long study they'd conducted with 3,000 participants across Indian metros. The vision of the survey was to understand the relationship people have with their homes and the elements in the home that made them happy, including functional objects such as bookshelves or wardrobes.

“People derive happiness from their homes in two ways: through its visual aesthetic and through how comfortable they feel," says co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda. Post-pandemic, people are looking to add elements that combine both beauty and comfort, which contributes to overall well-being, he says. “They want a study desk with an ergonomic chair to work out of or a sofa that offers lumbar support," says Ramalingegowda underlining the fact that ultimately, a happy home is a space where style marries well-being.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.