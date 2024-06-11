Inside wellness homes where everything is built for holistic health

With people holing themselves in their homes more than ever, it is natural that people want to make their private spaces idyllic, says Dr. Kaustav Sengupta, faculty at NIFT, and Nippon Paint’s color analyst whose insights fortified the study. As for how the archetypes he'd created could help enhance a home, Sengupta says, “If you are a parent with a son who prefers spending all his time at home, you'd want to choose colours from the Wonderland archetype that includes bright colours that could uplift his mood. Or if you are someone who wants their home to be a place to relax and detach from the external world, you'd choose the Heal archetype that has soothing greens and blues… colours that encourage you to do nothing."