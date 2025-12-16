Inside wellness retreats that are focusing on longevity

In the past few years, the idea of “longevity” as a wellness protocol has slowly seeped into Indian holiday plans. Today, IV drips and full-body scans are now as much a part of resorts’ marketing lexicon as are infinity pools and sunset yoga. But with all this medical jargon being touted around, sometimes it’s easy to lose sight of the basics: sleep, stress, metabolism, mobility, and how you actually feel when you wake up. So, a new wave of Indian retreats is trying to do something quieter: longevity-lite, if you will. The luxe factor is still very much there—forest pavilions, private pools, doctor-led consults—but the focus is on evidence-backed protocols rather than shock value. Here’s a shortlist of places taking medical-wellness seriously, without making science the focus of your holiday.

‘A PHYSICIAN-LED PROGRAMME’



Where: PMX Health, Hyderabad If most “longevity” offerings in India feel like spas trying on a lab coat, PMX Health does the opposite: It is a fully medical longevity clinic. Co-founded by physician Dr Samatha Tulla, PMX is designed for a very specific profile: largely in the 28–45 age bracket, already successful, but now looking to reverse early warning signs—diabetes, hypertension, PCOS, fatty liver—or solve nagging issues like headaches, low energy and gut trouble that no standard health check seems to fully explain.

“We follow a measure-mentor-monitor approach,” says Tulla. “We do comprehensive biomarker testing, understand each person’s lifestyle, then mentor them with personalized insights and monitor their health long term so we can level them up every year.” That testing is serious and includes over 130 blood and urine biomarkers to start with, plus advanced add-ons like DEXA, VO max, metabolomics, microbiome analysis, arterial stiffness, lung function, toxin screens, digital brain function assessments, and data from wearables like HRV and resting heart rate. Protocols are benchmarked to global practice standards from the Healthy Longevity Medicine Society and informed by research from journals like Nature, JAMA and Cell Metabolism.

A successful outcome for us is when clients change habits and feel genuinely optimal—deep sleep, good digestion, high energy, no unexplained headaches—and you can see their biomarkers trending towards optimal ranges,” says Tulla.

Programme length: One year, with quarterly review consultations.

Clinical yoga, physiotherapy and breathwork are part of the treatment at Tulah Wellness.

‘LONGEVITY IS A DAILY RITUAL HERE’ Where: Tulah Wellness, Kozhikode Most retreats begin with massages and mantras—Tulah begins with data. Founded by engineer-turned-philanthropist Faizal E. Kottikollon, this 30-acre sanctuary near Kozhikode (officially opening in February 2026) is built around what he calls clinical wellness. “If you don’t fix your body, you cannot fix your mind and intellect,” he says—a sentence that sets the tone for the entire programme.

Every stay starts with a full diagnostic work-up: genome and microbiome screening, extensive blood markers, VO max and lung-capacity tests, and additional scans like mammography or CT/MRI when needed. A multidisciplinary team—drawing on more than 200 doctors from sister facility, Meitra Hospital—then designs a personalized protocol rather than pushing guests into generic “detox” menus. By day three, guests receive a Tulah Life Index, a seven-parameter score analysing cardiac health, inflammation, gut health, sleep, stress, strength, and emotional resilience. Treatments are highly medical—IV drips, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, clinical yoga, physiotherapy, breathwork—but nothing is prescribed without clearance. Tulah’s 50-plus copyright protocols cover lifestyle diseases, post-cancer and cardiac recovery, sports resilience and burnout.

Even with all the diagnostics, Tulah isn’t trying to feel like a hospital. “Modern medicine is just reactive medicine. We need to go beyond that—we need prevention,” says Kottikollon. Vedanta, Ayurveda, Iyengar-style yoga, and meditation soften the science, turning longevity into a daily ritual. Meals are hyper-personalised to biomarkers, and sunrises and sunsets are treated as non-negotiable anchors. The real promise, however, begins after checkout. All plans continue via the Tulah tech platform with ongoing nutrition, exercise, and yoga prescriptions plus scheduled virtual consults.

Programme length: Minimum four nights; 7–21 nights recommended for disease-reversal and longevity work, followed by long-term aftercare.

Sowa Rigpa treatment at Six Senses Vana, Dehradun

‘THE FOCUS IS ON RESTORATION’



Where: Six Senses Vana, Dehradun At Six Senses Vana, “longevity” is a quiet word. The retreat leans into what it calls “restoration before optimization”: getting you back to baseline before talking about performance. “Tools are never stacked in haste,” says wellness director Dr Arun Pillai. “Every stay begins with a wellness screening and Ayurgenomic pulse diagnosis. From there, daily rhythms are built using Ayurveda, yoga, Sowa Rigpa (Tibetan medicine) and selective modern metrics like HRV, oxidative stress and microcirculation. There is structure, but no checklist to complete.”

Sleep is treated as a core protocol here. “Our approach blends circadian rhythm management, mindful rituals, and personalized practices. Mornings begin with sunlight, movement, and nature. Evenings slow into sleep-focused nutrition, grounding breathwork, and calming therapies like Shirodhara or sound healing,” says Pillai. Sleep quality is tracked subjectively (how rested you feel) and via wearables (total sleep time, efficiency, HRV and wakefulness patterns).

There’s also a clear line on how far the “medical” in medical-wellness goes. Vana does not offer IV drips or intense heat/cold interventions; high-intensity workouts are always preceded by cardiometabolic screening; and invasive work is limited to acupuncture or dry needling. “We see stillness as medicine,” says Pillai. A raag-based sound therapy can sit right next to an InBody scan on your schedule.

Programme length: 5–7 nights for programmes that require habit-level change, 14+ nights for deeper metabolic shifts and 21+ nights for Panchakarma. Departure consultations include a 4–12 week plan with weekly goals across food, movement and rest. Follow-ups include coaching calls, habit tracking and lab reviews.

At Ananda, guests arrive to detailed health evaluations.

MORE THAN JUST INNER GLOW Where: Ananda in the Himalayas, Uttarakhand Ananda in the Himalayas has always sold itself as a destination spa, but what’s happening now is closer to slow, structured preventive medicine.

“The most sought-after programmes are those that integrate ancient traditions with modern science such as weight management, metabolic health, stress management, and women’s health and fertility,” says Dr Naresh Perumbuduri, senior Ayurvedic physician at Ananda. Guests arrive to detailed health evaluations including hormonal and metabolic profiling, mobility and posture assessments, continuous glucose monitoring and, where needed, genetic and emotional stress tests. All this leads to a truly personalised assessment, aligned with each guest’s biomarkers and long-term wellness goals.

Although spa therapies are still very much on the menu, they now sit inside a larger protocol that might include Ayurvedic treatments, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), physiotherapy, personalized yoga and breathwork, plus a diet mapped to your dosha, biomarkers and digestive “Agni”. The idea is to move from symptom-chasing to root-cause work: think insulin sensitivity, sleep depth and inflammation, not just “glow”.

Metrics tracked depend on the programme: weight and body composition for metabolic health; sleep data (Ananda uses devices like the Belun ring) for insomnia; hormonal and metabolic panels for menstrual concerns. Progress is measured across hard numbers and how you feel. “A successful outcome is not only improved metrics, but enhanced balance, vitality, and sustained wellbeing that continues beyond a guest’s stay,” says Perumbuduri.

Programme length: Most programmes start at seven nights; weight, diabetes or intensive detox work realistically need 14–21 nights. Some treatments like the Panchakarma, focusing on detoxification and restoring systemic balance, require 21 nights or longer. Guests leave with a three-month plan— meal charts, Dinacharya (daily routine), recipes—and scheduled follow-ups at 30 and 90 days.

