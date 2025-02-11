At these wellness retreats, it’s the food that heals

For decades, food in travel was synonymous with indulgence—rich buffets, indulgent desserts, and an unspoken permission slip to abandon dietary caution. Today, the rise of wellness tourism has brought a new narrative to the table, one where meals are purposeful, rooted in tradition, and designed to heal. Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health, says, “This change shows that people are becoming more aware of how food choices affect their overall well-being. People no longer see meals as just fuel. Instead, they now eat with purpose, paying attention to high-quality ingredients and where they come from." Doing this helps them eat better, which boosts both their physical and mental health during their trips, she notes.

When Aditi Srivastava, a frazzled financial analyst from Delhi, arrived at Santani Wellness Resort in Sri Lanka, she expected yoga sessions and herbal teas to help untangle years of stress. What she didn’t anticipate was the transformative power of a single meal. On the first evening at the retreat, she recalls being served a dish unlike any she had ever tasted—a bowl of turmeric-infused lentils, paired with moringa and gotu kola salad. The flavors were strikingly balanced: sweet, sour, salty, pungent, bitter, and astringent and Srivastava felt a shift — in her body and her spirit. In the days that followed, meals became medicine.

Crafted under the guidance of corporate executive chef Indika Bandara, Santani’s menus wove ancient Ayurvedic principles with modern wellness trends, personalized to Srivastava’s health goals. Slowly, her chronic fatigue faded, her digestion improved, and her mind—once clouded with endless deadlines—grew remarkably clear.

Every guest at Santani undergoes a comprehensive health consultation upon arrival, led by the head of wellness or an in-house Ayurvedic doctor. This evaluation assesses key health parameters, including blood pressure, blood sugar levels, dosha imbalances, thyroid function, nutritional deficiencies, and family medical history. Guests’ personal wellness goals—whether detoxification, stress recovery, weight management, or post-injury healing—are also considered. This individualized approach extends to the kitchen, where chef Bandara works closely with the wellness team to create customized meal plans that align with each guest’s health profile.

View Full Image Corporate executive chef Indika Bandara supervising meals at Santani Wellness Resort in Sri Lanka. (Santani Wellness Resort)

Chef Bandara explains, “A guest with gluten intolerance and high blood pressure, for instance, might be served a red rice and vegetable millet risotto, prepared with organic millet, coconut cream, and turmeric minus added salt. Those seeking gut health and detoxification might enjoy a fermented rice congee with gotu kola salad, designed to aid digestion and boost immunity." Athletes recovering from injuries are often prescribed a Jackfruit and Quinoa Power Bowl, packed with plant-based protein and anti-inflammatory nutrients like turmeric and Mukunuwenna greens.

MENUS DESIGNED WITH PRECISION

Clinique La Prairie in Switzerland, regarded as one of the most exclusive health and wellness destinations in the world, has also observed a shift in people’s dietary preferences. Eloïse Martiner Bot, head of marketing and communications at Clinique La Prairie, notes that the understanding of nutrition’s role in preventing chronic diseases and promoting longevity has advanced significantly. Today, culinary experiences are evolving from mere meal preparation to a personalized, health-centric approach.

“At Clinique La Prairie, dietary protocols are designed with precision, incorporating genetic and metabolic profiling to tailor meals to individual needs. This approach considers factors such as metabolism rate, inflammatory markers, and gut microbiome composition to optimize guests’ diets," Bot notes. The menu at the Swiss retreat is rooted in anti-inflammatory foods, plant-based eating, and nutrient-dense functional ingredients. Signature plant-based dishes at Clinique La Prairie include vegan grain bowls with roasted vegetables and avocado, vegetable soups infused with turmeric and moringa, and smoothie bowls topped with nuts and chia seeds.

View Full Image A plant-based dish served at Clinique La Prairie, Switzerland

“Gone are the days of rigid diet plans and uninspired “healthy" menus; today’s luxury traveller craves a culinary experience that is as intuitive as it is transformative," observes Shweta Jain, chief marketing & sales officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts. Aujasya by The Leela is one such programme that aims to redefine nourishment by blending ancient Indian wellness philosophies with modern nutritional precision. From millet-enriched handmade pasta to saffron-infused thalis, the programme offers guests bespoke meal plans that are aligned with individual dietary needs, body types, and even metabolic preferences.

“It’s not just about removing sugar or salt but rethinking recipes entirely—using low glycemic index ingredients like sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes or creating fresh salad dressings to avoid processed additives. Even smoothies are replacing juices as people look for whole-food options," says chef Davinder Kumar, executive chef at Le Meridien, Delhi, emphasizing the importance of adapting to the dietary needs of wellness tourists. He also highlights the growing role of herbs in contemporary wellness cuisines. New ingredients and herbs that once had to be imported—such as kale, arugula, or moringa—are now being grown locally, he says.

Le Meridien, for example, has its own garden where herbs like thyme, rosemary, marjoram and mint are cultivated. “These fresh ingredients add flavor and bring healing properties to the plate. For instance, moringa is known for its anti-inflammatory benefits, while gotu kola supports cognitive health. Highlighting these ingredients in a way that respects their essence is crucial," he notes.

As wellness tourism grows—it’s projected to exceed $4 trillion by 2033—hospitality leaders are incorporating sustainability into their culinary offerings. Interactive workshops, chef-led discussions, and farm-to-table dining experiences educate guests on the benefits of organic, locally sourced foods, fostering a sense of responsibility alongside indulgence.

True wellness aligns with nature, says chef Prem Ram of Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BCIHMCT), Delhi. “This means rising and resting with the sun, eating balanced diets, and embracing local rhythms. When health strategies ignore these principles, they often fail, creating further imbalance." Wellness tourism, he adds, has democratized specialized diets. Citing his own recent experience at Ananda Wellness in the Himalayas where meals were designed based on his health profile, he says, “Gone are the days of generalizing food choices. This level of personalization will only continue to expand in the years to come."

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.

