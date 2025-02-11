At these wellness retreats, it’s the food that heals

For decades, food in travel was synonymous with indulgence—rich buffets, indulgent desserts, and an unspoken permission slip to abandon dietary caution. Today, the rise of wellness tourism has brought a new narrative to the table, one where meals are purposeful, rooted in tradition, and designed to heal. Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health, says, “This change shows that people are becoming more aware of how food choices affect their overall well-being. People no longer see meals as just fuel. Instead, they now eat with purpose, paying attention to high-quality ingredients and where they come from." Doing this helps them eat better, which boosts both their physical and mental health during their trips, she notes.