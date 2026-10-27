4 wellness retreats in India betting on animals to help you unwind

Fazlani Natures Nest, Vadgaon

Fazlani sits on 68 acres of forest and farmland overlooking the Sahyadris, with ducks on the water and pheasants moving through the grounds. The property runs a stud farm with over 20 horses, used specifically for equine therapy alongside its naturopathy and Ayurveda programmes. Nobody rides on day one. Guests first spend time simply being around the horses—brushing their coats, filling a feed bucket, feeding or walking with them. Riding is introduced only once a guest is comfortable, and even then it’s positioned less as sport and more as a way to quiet the mind. The equine therapy sessions are led by qualified facilitators.