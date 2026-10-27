4 wellness retreats in India betting on animals to help you unwind

There are various benefits to this kind of contact, doctors say. “For many people, animals provide a form of non-judgmental social interaction, which can reduce feelings of loneliness and make it easier to relax and engage. Petting, grooming, walking or simply being around an animal can shift attention away from repetitive thoughts and create a more present-focused experience,” says Dr Mehezabin Dordi, Clinical Psychologist at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.