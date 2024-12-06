Surviving smog: Wellness strategies for mental and physical health

With air quality deteriorating in cities, the question of how to live healthily becomes urgent, especially for those who cannot pack up and leave. When the air quality index (AQI) rises, the immediate priority is protecting physical health.

“First and foremost, wear a mask. High-quality N95 masks are designed to filter out up to 95% of pollutants," says Dr Nikhil Modi, senior consultant (respiratory critical care), Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi. When AQI crosses 400, it is best to stay indoors. If outdoor activities are unavoidable, schedule them for the afternoon when the sun’s warmth helps disperse smog. Dr Vivek Nangia, head of pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, Delhi, suggests improving household ventilation and installing exhaust fans. “Adopting better cleaning practices, such as using a HEPA-filter vacuum or a damp mop instead of sweeping, can reduce dust and allergens," he says.

A diet rich in antioxidants can mitigate the damage caused by pollution. Doctors recommend incorporating nutrient-dense foods such as dry fruits, fish, guava and Indian gooseberry in meals for an abundance of vitamins A, C and E. “These powerful antioxidants help neutralize the harmful effects of pollutants on your body," says Dr Modi.

When does one have to consider seeking medical intervention or a visit to the hospital? Dr. Nangia advises watching for symptoms like prolonged cough, persistent cold, breathlessness, fever, chest tightness, and, especially, wheezing sounds from the chest as warning signs that require medical attention. “For young children, watch for behavioral changes such as lethargy or reduced appetite, which may indicate respiratory distress," he adds.

Staying active indoors

Exercising outdoors particularly in environments with poor air quality is a no-no. Instead, focus on indoor exercises in a controlled setting. “Practices like deep breathing exercises and yoga are excellent choices—they not only strengthen the lungs but also help clear them of harmful particles," reiterates Modi.

Saurabh Bothra, yoga expert and CEO of Habuild Yoga in Nagpur, recommends Pranayama or breathing techniques like Anulom-Vilom and Kapalbhati to detoxify lungs and improve respiratory function, while asanas like Bhujangasana, Trikonasana and Setu Bandhasana enhance oxygen intake by opening the chest muscles. Consistency in practicing the exercises is key but do it in a well-ventilated space indoors, Bothra notes.

Managing mental health amidst pollution and isolation

As people spend extended periods cooped up indoors, anxiety and stress can mount. Bengaluru-based therapist Arouba Kabir says people should try to focus on solutions rather than dwell on alarming reports. “Installing air filters and wearing masks can be actions that provide a sense of control, transforming fear into proactive adaptation." Kabir recommends brain-stimulating activities, such as reading, solving puzzles or learning skills to build cognitive resilience. She adds, “Cultivating a healthy social life is also essential, as positive interactions enrich relationships and enhance emotional well-being. Above all, quality sleep is vital for both physical and mental health, acting as the foundation for overall vitality."

For parents, managing children during high AQI days—especially with schools shifting to online classes—can be daunting. Dr. Amit Gupta, senior consultant pediatrician at Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, suggests adopting a balanced approach. “Limit screen time, incorporate indoor games, and encourage shared chores to keep them engaged and active," he says.

Without doubt, the long-term solution lies in reducing pollution levels through collective action, but an immediate step, according to Dr Rajpal Singh, director – interventional cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru, is for everyone to stay informed about AQI levels and take steps to improve indoor air quality. “We must understand that this is a battle we must fight as a society, but each of us can contribute by making our homes safer and healthier," he concludes.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.