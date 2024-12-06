Surviving smog: Wellness strategies for mental and physical health

Managing mental health amidst pollution and isolation

As people spend extended periods cooped up indoors, anxiety and stress can mount. Bengaluru-based therapist Arouba Kabir says people should try to focus on solutions rather than dwell on alarming reports. “Installing air filters and wearing masks can be actions that provide a sense of control, transforming fear into proactive adaptation." Kabir recommends brain-stimulating activities, such as reading, solving puzzles or learning skills to build cognitive resilience. She adds, “Cultivating a healthy social life is also essential, as positive interactions enrich relationships and enhance emotional well-being. Above all, quality sleep is vital for both physical and mental health, acting as the foundation for overall vitality."