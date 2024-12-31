From the good to weird, health experts on wellness trends of 2024 and 2025
SummaryFrom the popularity of wearables to bovine colostrum supplements going viral this year, three health experts pick their top trends for the year and more
It’s one thing to read articles that offer you a general overview of trends that dominated in the fitness or wellness space. It's another to hear about them from the horse's mouth: professionals like trainers, nutritionists and sports science specialists for whom fitness and health are a way of life. With a new year just a day away, Lounge got three experts in the field to talk about wellness trends they liked and felt perplexed by, self-care habits they started this year and what to expect next year.