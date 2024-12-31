A new self-care ritual you started this year: The one new thing that I’ve started in 2024, and am quite hooked onto, is simple walking in the open. Previously, I was more focused on doing hard boxing and kicking drills on the heavy bag, and maybe at a younger age, you get away with it. But as the body matures it’s important to incorporate ways which will make your body last longer as our recovery abilities diminish. According to Attention Restoration Theory walking outdoors can be beneficial for us. This theory suggests that looking at nature allows our mind time for recovery and reflection by doing what’s called ‘soft fascination’, which is easy on our senses. On the other hand, watching television, mobile phones etc. is called ‘hard fascination’ as it utilizes our complete mental involvement and leaves us more fatigued mentally.