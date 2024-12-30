2024: A year when wellness synced with tech and mind-body therapy

Women’s health took the front seat, digital tools democratized therapy and the body came into focus as the seat to heal trauma in 2024. This year’s trends also reflected a collective yearning for deeper, smarter, and more sustainable solutions. While biohacking and longevity increased our curiosity, this was also the year when an alternative modality for self-care like ‘manifestation’ went so mainstream, Cambridge Dictionary declared it word of the year. Everyone’s looking for solutions for optimal well-being and Lounge’s round up of wellness trends for the year shares a glimpse into how the world went about accomplishing it.

HEAL THE BODY

In 2024, somatic therapy went mainstream. Rooted in the idea that trauma and emotional experiences are stored within the body, this therapy offer an alternative to traditional talk therapy. “Individuals who have experienced severe trauma, children with intellectual disabilities, or elderly people nearing the end of their lives may struggle to engage with evidence-based therapies like CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy). Somatic and art-based therapies, become crucial in these situations," says Dr Sneha Rooh, a Delhi-based palliative care physician and somatic therapist.

Wellness retreats in India are increasingly embracing somatic therapy, blending physical movement with emotional healing. Centers like Oceanic Yoga in Goa and Swar Yog Peeth in Rishikesh now offer immersive retreats focused on trauma release through body-centered practices. “Trauma and memories are stored not just in our minds but deep within our cells, making somatic therapy essential for true healing. This form of therapy works with the body (‘Soma’ in Greek) to release trapped emotions such as anger and sadness," says Dr Ramon Llamba from Golden Age Isvara, a holistic wellness center in Delhi.

WOMEN WENT ‘CYCLE SYNCING’

Women’s health, an area that had been overlooked and underfunded for long, gained traction this year. For Dr. Amodita Ahuja, senior consultant in Gynecology at PSRI Hospital, Delhi, a notable trend that stood out in women’s wellness this year was ‘cycle syncing’. The term refers to the practice of aligning your health and lifestyle with the natural rhythm of your menstrual cycle. “With the abundance of period-tracking apps now, integrating this practice has never been easier. By adopting cycle syncing, women are gaining valuable insights into their menstrual cycles, allowing them to reduce PMS, improve mood, and manage stress in more proactive ways," Ahuja notes.

This year also saw a surge in awareness around perimenopause and open discussions and growing acceptance of hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Egg freezing has gained traction as an important reproductive option for young women. All this focus on women’s wellness or ‘femtech’ also translated into Indian wellness brands expanding into the sector. Men’s wellness brand Bold Care, for instance, launched a new brand, Bloom, that aims to address key areas in women’s wellness: sexual health, menopause, pregnancy, personal hygiene & nutrition.

“In recent years, we’ve seen a shift in how we understand women’s wellness. It was once a topic discussed only when issues reached a crisis point, but today, we are increasingly aware of its importance. 2024 has been a bold year in this regard," says Rajat Jadhav, co-founder of the brand.

WIRED FOR WELLNESS

The concept of digital wellness expanded beyond merely limiting screen time to encompass a more holistic approach to how we engage with technology. Leading this charge were initiatives like Narayana One Health’s One Health Score, which used AI to deliver personalized health insights, and SehatUP’s pioneering integrated digital health clinic that offers tailored care plans for weight management and sexual wellness. Meanwhile, BharatBox and GOQii’s innovative wellness metaverse blurred the lines between technology and self-care, creating immersive spaces for fitness and mental health practices.

The 2024 Employee Wellness Industry Trends Report by Wellable indicated that a majority of organizations planned to increase investments in mental health solutions (91%), stress management tools (66%), and telemedicine (63%), reflecting a growing reliance on digital platforms to support employee wellness. “From habit trackers to virtual consultations and global support communities, digital wellness platforms and tools are making health more accessible and personalized than ever before," says Saurabh Bothra, CEO of Habuild.

In 2024, gaming and mental health merged more seamlessly with game-based apps and platforms like Betwixt, SuperBetter, Innerworld, Zengence and EndeavorRx advancing their offerings. These apps integrate AI, gamification, and VR to deliver immersive, evidence-based mental health support to reduce anxiety, ADHD, and improve emotional resilience.

BIOHACKING MET AYURVEDA

Biohacking took an unexpected turn this year with wellness companies like Vieroots Wellness Solutions in Bengaluru offering programmes that fuse biohacking techniques with principles of Ayurveda, India’s ancient system of holistic health. An example of this synergy would be pairing wearable devices that track sleep cycles along with Ayurvedic detox plans. Another example would be having nutritional supplements that conform to the body’s constitution or dosha as defined by Ayurveda. At Ayurveda Week, held in October 2024 in the Capital by the National Ayurvedic Medical Association (NAMA), the session titled “Ayurveda: The Original Biohacking" further emphasized how Ayurvedic practices align with contemporary biohacking techniques to promote health and well-being. A concept that’s still in nascence, this could well evolve in 2025 and beyond.

HOMES DESIGNED FOR WELLNESS

‘Home is where wellness is’ got a new meaning this year with the emergence of wellness real estate, globally. The concept underlines the belief that your living environment is just as important as self-care in ensuring your health and well-being. At a time where it’s almost difficult to escape air or noise pollution, designing a wellness home seems like a workable solution. Designed to enhance the resident’s physical and mental well-being, a wellness home comes with features like enhanced ventilation and water filtration systems, abundant natural lighting, gardens and dedicated spaces for exercise or meditation.

Early this year, a report by Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a US-based nonprofit research and educational institution, claimed that the burgeoning sector known as “wellness real estate" is poised for remarkable growth, with earnings projected to grow globally from $438 billion in 2023 to $913 billion by 2028. India was ranked as the 10th biggest market for it and that explains why the real industry here is waking up to its potential.

THE POWER OF MUSHROOMS

Edible fungi have been a part of Indian diets for a while now, but this was the year that saw health-conscious consumers getting familiar with functional or medicinal mushrooms such as reishi, lion’s mane, chaga and cordyceps. These medicinal mushrooms are known for their adaptogenic and antioxidant-rich properties that help reduce stress and inflammation, regulate blood sugar levels and enhance brain function. This increased awareness of the potency of edible fungi saw wellness brands launching mushroom-infused coffees and teas, dried powders, capsules and oils. Explaining their growing popularity, Richa Jaggi, co-founder of wellness startup Awshad, in an earlier story for Lounge had said, “An increasing demand for natural, plant-based health products and treatments, and a growing shift from chemical-based synthetic medicines is pushing (medicinal) mushrooms’ popularity as alternative solutions to manage stress and strengthen the body’s immunity."

