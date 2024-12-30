2024: A year when wellness synced with tech and mind-body therapy
SummaryFrom somatic therapy and cycle syncing to the rise of wellness realty, 2024 saw the world seeking deeper, sustainable solutions for optimal well-being
Women’s health took the front seat, digital tools democratized therapy and the body came into focus as the seat to heal trauma in 2024. This year’s trends also reflected a collective yearning for deeper, smarter, and more sustainable solutions. While biohacking and longevity increased our curiosity, this was also the year when an alternative modality for self-care like ‘manifestation’ went so mainstream, Cambridge Dictionary declared it word of the year. Everyone’s looking for solutions for optimal well-being and Lounge’s round up of wellness trends for the year shares a glimpse into how the world went about accomplishing it.