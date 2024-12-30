2024: A year when wellness synced with tech and mind-body therapy

Also read: Inside wellness homes where everything is built for holistic health

BIOHACKING MET AYURVEDA

Biohacking took an unexpected turn this year with wellness companies like Vieroots Wellness Solutions in Bengaluru offering programmes that fuse biohacking techniques with principles of Ayurveda, India’s ancient system of holistic health. An example of this synergy would be pairing wearable devices that track sleep cycles along with Ayurvedic detox plans. Another example would be having nutritional supplements that conform to the body’s constitution or dosha as defined by Ayurveda. At Ayurveda Week, held in October 2024 in the Capital by the National Ayurvedic Medical Association (NAMA), the session titled “Ayurveda: The Original Biohacking" further emphasized how Ayurvedic practices align with contemporary biohacking techniques to promote health and well-being. A concept that’s still in nascence, this could well evolve in 2025 and beyond.