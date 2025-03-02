Confused by wellness trends? Some common sense advice to cut through the noise

Every day, a new health trend floods our screens—one reel tells you carbs are the enemy, the other swears by a juice cleanse, and somewhere in between, there’s a superfood that promises eternal youth. It’s exhausting. What’s science, what’s just smart marketing? The truth? Health isn’t one-size-fits-all. What works for someone else may not work for you, and no trend can replace the innate intelligence of your body—it already knows what it needs to thrive.