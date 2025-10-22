On a humid afternoon in Mumbai, 68-year-old Usha Nair, a retired teacher sat with her daughter, staring blankly at the steaming cup of tea placed in front of her. “Did you make this?" she asked, confused, even though she had just watched her daughter pour it minutes earlier. Yet, an hour later, when a familiar bhajan drifted in from the neighbour’s house, Usha’s face lit up. She sang along, word for word, as if transported back to the temple courtyards of her childhood. This paradox is at the heart of Alzheimer’s disease. Patients often lose hold of their present and forget meals, conversations, or recent visitors while retaining vivid, emotionally charged memories from decades ago. Why did a prayer or childhood festival outlast yesterday’s breakfast? Why does the smell of rain evoke joy when words and names fail? And what does this teach us about how memory really works?

Neurologists, psychologists, and caregivers suggest that Alzheimer’s, while devastating, reveals something profound: memory is not simply a ledger of facts but a living web of emotions, rituals, and sensory cues. Here then is a list of things that patients with Alzheimer's remember and forget and what we can make of the mystery of the working of the brain and memories.

#1.Breakfast Forgotten, Festivals Remembered

Alzheimer’s does not damage the brain uniformly. “The hippocampus, which is responsible for forming new memories, is affected early. That’s why recalling recent events becomes difficult," explains Dr Wilona Annunciation, psychiatrist at Catalysts Clinic, Mumbai. Families often mistake this for selective attention, because the same patient may vividly describe a Diwali celebration from the 1960s while failing to recall what they ate today.

Older memories, especially those tied to emotions and repeated over years, are stored across broader networks in the brain and are more resilient to damage. These “deeply reinforced" memories become the anchors of identity, which is why festivals, prayers, and routines remain accessible.

#2. The Brain’s Patchwork of Memory

Dr Pramod Krishnan, senior neurologist at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, explains that Alzheimer’s progression is uneven. The hippocampus, key to new memory formation, deteriorates first. But the cerebral cortex, which stores older memories, is affected later. This means memory loss is not linear, it’s patchy. Patients may forget the names of grandchildren but still remember the smell of their childhood home or the feel of a school uniform. “Understanding where the disease starts helps us understand why memories disappear the way they do," says Krishnan.

#3.Why Emotion Outlasts Facts

If memory were only factual, Alzheimer’s would erase everything. Instead, emotions often outlast logic. “Even if a patient cannot recognize a family member by sight, hearing that person’s familiar voice may trigger comfort or recognition," says psychologist Hansika Kapoor of Monk Prayogshala, Mumbai. The amygdala and limbic system, regions that process emotions, are more resistant to Alzheimer’s damage. That’s why patients may not recall a name but will respond warmly to a tone of affection. Memory, it turns out, is not just data storage but deeply intertwined with feeling. For caregivers, this can be a guiding principle. “Even fleeting moments of recognition, like a smile at a favourite song or scent, are opportunities for reconnection and joy," Kapoor adds.



#4. Music, Smell, and the Sensory Shortcuts

Ask any caregiver and they’ll tell you that music works like magic. A man who hasn’t spoken for weeks may suddenly hum along to a childhood lullaby. A woman who cannot place her daughter may still break into a smile when she smells freshly ground coffee. “Smell and music have direct pathways to brain regions associated with emotion and memory, such as the olfactory bulb and amygdala," explains Annunciation. Unlike language or visual information, which require complex processing, sensory inputs bypass damaged circuits. That’s why scents and melodies act like secret keys, unlocking doors thought long closed.

#5. Rituals and Repetition as Memory Glue

Memory is also strengthened by repetition. Daily prayers, cooking family recipes, or walking the same route for years get encoded as automatic routines, less reliant on the hippocampus. Kapoor notes: “Rituals and routines are fairly well-protected, given their automatic nature. It’s the same reason why memories based on rhythm, smell, or touch are retained better than language". For families, this means that involving patients in small, familiar routines such as stirring tea, folding clothes, lighting a lamp, can spark both comfort and dignity.

#6.Nostalgia as Identity

Perhaps the most moving insight Alzheimer’s offers is that memory is not simply about recall but about who we are. “Nostalgia and memory are rooted in repeated rituals, relationships, and feelings that form our sense of identity," says Annunciation. Even when factual recall falters, the emotional “skeleton" of a person remains. Patients may no longer identify their spouse as “husband" but still feel safe in his presence. They may not recall the word “home" but instinctively relax in their old neighbourhood. This teaches us that memory is less about information and more about belonging.

#7.What Families Can Learn

For caregivers, these quirks of memory are not just curiosities, they’re lifelines. Playing old songs, preparing traditional dishes, or telling familiar stories can evoke warmth and recognition. “These sensory and emotional anchors don’t require full cognitive recall," says Annunciation. “They help patients feel recognized, loved, and secure". Even brief moments of joy – a smile, a laugh, a humming tune – reaffirm the person’s identity. And for families, they offer comfort that connection is still possible.

Lived Experiences

For 74-year-old Ramesh Bhathena, a retired banker in Pune, mornings are often a blur. He forgets whether he has bathed, or whether he ate breakfast. But every afternoon, when his grandson plays the old Doordarshan ‘Mahabharat’ title track on YouTube, Ramesh sits up straight, reciting the Sanskrit verses as though he never forgot a word. “It’s like watching him come alive," says his daughter-in-law.



In Delhi, Anita Desai, a housewife and a caregiver to her 72-year old mother, noticed that while her mother struggled with names, she never forgot how to cook aloo paratha. “She couldn’t remember where the salt was kept, but once we handed it to her, her hands knew exactly what to do. It was muscle memory married to love."



And in Chennai, 80-year-old Saraswati Sethuraman, who no longer recognizes her children’s faces, still folds her hands in prayer every evening when the temple bells chime. “We stopped trying to make her remember us," her son admits. “Instead, we join her in prayer. That’s when we feel closest."

Alzheimer’s is often seen only through the lens of loss. But looking at what remains are songs, scents, rituals, emotions which reframes the story. These preserved pockets of memory remind us that the brain prioritizes connection over information. “Memory is not simply a factual record but a deeply emotional, meaning-driven experience," says Annunciation. And for all of us, that’s a lesson worth holding: what endures are not the dates or details but the love, culture, and shared moments that make us who we are.



Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.

