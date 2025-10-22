#3.Why Emotion Outlasts Facts

If memory were only factual, Alzheimer’s would erase everything. Instead, emotions often outlast logic. “Even if a patient cannot recognize a family member by sight, hearing that person’s familiar voice may trigger comfort or recognition," says psychologist Hansika Kapoor of Monk Prayogshala, Mumbai. The amygdala and limbic system, regions that process emotions, are more resistant to Alzheimer’s damage. That’s why patients may not recall a name but will respond warmly to a tone of affection. Memory, it turns out, is not just data storage but deeply intertwined with feeling. For caregivers, this can be a guiding principle. “Even fleeting moments of recognition, like a smile at a favourite song or scent, are opportunities for reconnection and joy," Kapoor adds.

#4. Music, Smell, and the Sensory Shortcuts

Ask any caregiver and they’ll tell you that music works like magic. A man who hasn’t spoken for weeks may suddenly hum along to a childhood lullaby. A woman who cannot place her daughter may still break into a smile when she smells freshly ground coffee. “Smell and music have direct pathways to brain regions associated with emotion and memory, such as the olfactory bulb and amygdala," explains Annunciation. Unlike language or visual information, which require complex processing, sensory inputs bypass damaged circuits. That’s why scents and melodies act like secret keys, unlocking doors thought long closed.