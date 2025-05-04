A guide to understanding inflammation and ways to combat it’s negative effects

Do you feel fatigued frequently, have stubborn acne or joint pain? Your body is probably showing signs of inflammation. Inflammation as a trigger for various ailments have been a point of discussion among medical experts in recent years. But is inflammation something that can be avoided? And keeping the complex lifestyles we lead with erratic timings, food habits and more, are there ways we can heal from it?

“Inflammation is like a double-edged sword," says Delhi-based Asad Hussain, founder and CEO of OddsFitness, a personal fitness trainer service. “Acute inflammation is crucial for healing," he says. According to a December 2024 paper by Harvard Health, Why All The Buzz about Inflammation — And Just How Bad Is It?, inflammation isn’t necessarily bad and our body needs it. As the paper explains, it is our body’s defence mechanism against an illness, injury or any other unwanted intrusion like a bacterial infection. Almost like an alarm system, it prepares our body to fight against the problem. So no, it isn’t possible for you to be without inflammation.

Long-term inflammation can result from unhealthy lifestyle choices such as excessive sugar, processed foods, smoking, alcohol, and lack of exercise and weight gain, says Mumbai-based Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai. Emphasising on the role of diet, she notes, “Cut down on white bread, white rice, pasta, pastries, sugary drinks, fried foods, certain baked goods that used processed flour, and alcohol. High in trans fats, refined sugars, and additives like emulsifiers, these foods alter gut microbiota and trigger inflammation." Chronic stress, lack of rest and lack of exercise too can cause inflammation, she adds.

According to Hussain, other factors that can trigger inflammation include air pollution, pesticides, and microplastics that generate oxidative stress. Skipping meals too can worsen inflammation, he says. Another factor that can cause/increase inflammation is, “high intake of caffeine," says Nicole Linhares, sports nutritionist and integrated health coach. Caffeine, especially when consumed first thing in the morning or on an empty stomach—can spike cortisol levels, the body’s stress hormone, which is linked to inflammatory responses, she shares. “Cooking oils high in omega-6 fatty acids, like soybean, sunflower, and safflower oil, can also disrupt the body’s balance when not paired with enough omega-3s. This imbalance is closely linked to increased inflammation," Linhares says.

How does one identify if they have inflammation? Persistent fatigue, joint pain, skin issues like eczema or acne and frequent susceptibility to infections are some key signs. “Other signs include unexplained weight gain, insulin resistance, or bloating. Elevated CRP levels or high ferritin levels in the blood can be an indicator too," Hussain informs.

HOW TO REDUCE INFLAMMATION

Being mindful of a few habits can help. Eating heavy meals close to bedtime, for instance, can interfere with digestion and sleep, both of which are essential for managing inflammation. Ideally, finish your last meal 3 to 4 hours before going to bed to allow your body time to properly digest, Linhares says. “Eating too quickly or while stressed can disrupt gut function and trigger inflammatory responses. Taking a few deep breaths and calming your mind before meals can support better digestion and reduce stress on your system," she adds. Another hidden contributor according to Linhares is excess sodium. “High salt intake—often from processed foods, sauces, MSG, or flavor enhancers—not only elevates inflammation but also increases the risk of high blood pressure."

To reduce or mitigate inflammation, Linhares's suggestion is to “Eat your rainbow." “Fresh fruits, leafy greens, tomatoes, and whole grains are inflammation-fighting powerhouses. Rich in polyphenols and antioxidants like lycopene and beta-carotene, these foods help the body combat oxidative stress," she says. She also suggests adding herbs and spices to our diets. “Turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, holy basil (tulsi), ashwagandha, and triphala are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Herbal teas—like turmeric, cinnamon, or tulsi—can be sipped throughout the day to support balance," she says. Besides diet, reducing stress is another effective solution. “Practicing mindfulness, yoga, or even deep breathing for ten minutes can help," says Hussain.

In conclusion, while it is something one cannot eliminate entirely, a holistic approach to life – with regular exercise and avoiding processed foods, inculcating healthy sleep habits and practicing mindfulness – can help rein in inflammation's negative effects.

Sumitra Nair is an independent journalist based in Kochi.

