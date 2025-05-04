A guide to understanding inflammation and ways to combat it’s negative effects
SummaryInflammation is the body's defense against infections but owing to unhealthy lifestyles, it's now the root of a lot of ailments. Experts share tips on how you can reduce or mitigate the problem
Do you feel fatigued frequently, have stubborn acne or joint pain? Your body is probably showing signs of inflammation. Inflammation as a trigger for various ailments have been a point of discussion among medical experts in recent years. But is inflammation something that can be avoided? And keeping the complex lifestyles we lead with erratic timings, food habits and more, are there ways we can heal from it?