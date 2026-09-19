Why therapists need therapy for sound counselling

Maybe the answer doesn’t lie in trying to hold everything together all the time. Maybe it lies in knowing when and how to let your guard down, through therapy, supervision and a few trusted relationships. Therapy often quietly shifts a therapist’s ability to hold boundaries, with clients and across their lives. “Earlier, I equated being a ‘good therapist’ with being endlessly available and emotionally porous,” says Goveas. Therapy helped her understand that boundaries are an act of responsibility and not the lack of care towards her clients. As a result, she is more aware of her reactions, more thoughtful in her decision-making and less defensive when challenged during her sessions.