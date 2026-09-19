Why therapists need therapy for sound counselling

Therapists hold space for difficult emotions and guide their clients to navigate through them. In the process, they need to learn how to take care of their mental health and have a clear mind. One way to be a better counsellor is to seek therapy.
Therapists hold space for difficult emotions and guide their clients to navigate through them. In the process, they need to learn how to take care of their mental health and have a clear mind. One way to be a better counsellor is to seek therapy.
Sanskar Sinha, a young counselling psychologist from Bhopal, assumed he was self-aware because he could name his problems: “But I had no real sense of my body, my nervous system or what I was actually feeling underneath. Once I started noticing that, through expressive arts therapy especially, I saw patterns in my life I had missed for years.”
Sanskar Sinha, a young counselling psychologist from Bhopal, assumed he was self-aware because he could name his problems: “But I had no real sense of my body, my nervous system or what I was actually feeling underneath. Once I started noticing that, through expressive arts therapy especially, I saw patterns in my life I had missed for years.”
A client enters a therapy room with the trust that what comes back to them is not a reflection of their therapist’s past. Since therapists are human, they carry unresolved history and trauma. “The therapist’s mirror needs to be wiped clean regularly, so that it reflects the client’s issues, and not their own countertransference,” says Mansi Poddar, psychotherapist and founder of Mansitherapy, Kolkata. She has been seeking therapy for 20 years since she began practising in 2008.
Countertransference is a common phenomenon in counselling, as it involves one person working intimately with another human’s pain. This happens when a client triggers a therapist’s unresolved emotions. Tanisha Goveas, a Mumbai- and Bangalore-based psychologist with over seven years in practice, shares her personal experience: “There have been moments where I became emotionally reactive when a client’s story echoed something unresolved in my life or challenged my worldview. Therapy helped me sit with those reactions instead of pushing them away or intellectualising them.”
A therapist can have a complete rational understanding of trauma and still carry a client’s story home. And this is where the “therapist knows better” argument fails. Many therapists ruminate about their clients long after a session has ended. “At times, I hear horrific traumas and pain, which has an emotional impact on me. Supervision helps me identify my blind spots, where I feel stuck and how to move past them,” says Poddar.
Personal therapy can change how a therapist shows up professionally and soften how they relate to themselves, especially around guilt, shame, responsibility and rest. Learning to recognise when something has been triggered, name it and tend to it, without letting it spill into client sessions, comes with doing the inner work. If therapists don’t attend to that inner world, it may influence their practice in subtle and sometimes harmful ways.
The expectation of always being regulated makes most therapists feel guilty when they are overwhelmed. Sinha feels a version of this pressure, when friends and colleagues expect him to be composed simply because of his profession. “But staying regulated all the time isn’t realistic, or even healthy,” he points out.
Maybe the answer doesn’t lie in trying to hold everything together all the time. Maybe it lies in knowing when and how to let your guard down, through therapy, supervision and a few trusted relationships. Therapy often quietly shifts a therapist’s ability to hold boundaries, with clients and across their lives. “Earlier, I equated being a ‘good therapist’ with being endlessly available and emotionally porous,” says Goveas. Therapy helped her understand that boundaries are an act of responsibility and not the lack of care towards her clients. As a result, she is more aware of her reactions, more thoughtful in her decision-making and less defensive when challenged during her sessions.
When he started his practice, Sinha would feel guilty charging a client for a session the client had cancelled last minute. Observing his supervisors made him comfortable with boundary-setting and managing his finances. “I once missed a session with my therapist and asked them to waive the fee. They said no, calmly, without over-explaining. That stayed with me. I now hold the same boundary with my clients without experiencing guilt,” he says.
Supervision can also help therapists recognise patterns that extend beyond the therapy room. “Counselling made me realise how I had always struggled with boundary keeping, sliding into people pleasing. It showed up everywhere, in every place and every relationship,” says Poddar.
Rohini Chatterji, a senior journalist from Delhi, views this from the client’s chair and doesn’t think it’s optional. “Therapists are working with trauma and addiction, which takes a toll, regardless of experience. Younger therapists need supervision to process what they are absorbing, while seasoned practitioners need ongoing support,” she says.
Chatterji now plans to ask prospective therapists about this hygiene check. She wants to be sure they are taking care of themselves, so that they can actually be present for her. Because therapy isn’t a sign of weakness or that something is wrong. It’s a sign that therapists are human, in a profession that asks them to hold other people’s pain every single day.
As Sinha puts it: “Just try it, once. It’s like swimming! You won’t understand it from the edge of the pool. You’ve already seen what your work does for the people who sit across from you. Have you ever wondered what that same shift would feel like for you?”
Debarati Chakraborty is an independent journalist, who writes on wellness, relationships and sexuality.