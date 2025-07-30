Why you need to go easy with your protein- snacking
Shrenik Avlani 4 min read 30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
From popcorn to beer, protein is more marketing hype than real today; experts warn against over-consuming these ‘fortified’ foods
Protein mania moved beyond the gyms and fitness world a long time ago. Today, everyone, irrespective of whether they workout or not, talks about protein. It is a favourite conversation starter in social situations and even children aren’t safe anymore as parents invariably ask their young ones, “What protein did you eat?"
