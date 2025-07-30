Protein mania moved beyond the gyms and fitness world a long time ago. Today, everyone, irrespective of whether they workout or not, talks about protein. It is a favourite conversation starter in social situations and even children aren’t safe anymore as parents invariably ask their young ones, “What protein did you eat?"

With healthy snacks—from protein chips and protein lassi to protein ice cream and protein popcorn — all around us, snacking for comfort or joy is frowned upon. But if that wasn’t enough, a protein beer, believe it or not, has just been launched. Yes, a nutrition company has actually made a beer with 5 grams of protein and 0.5 percent of alcohol per can. This shows how irrational our current focus on protein has become.

“In many ways, protein has gone from being a fundamental nutrient to a trendy product. While awareness about protein is important, the marketing has blurred the line between genuine health needs and consumerism. Not every snack needs to be “protein-fortified" to be considered healthy," says Pooja Udeshi, a sports nutrition consultant at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Also Read | Want to recover fast from injury? Quit fizzy drinks and alcohol

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), the estimated average requirement for protein intake is 0.66 gram of protein per kilogram of bodyweight per day for healthy men and women while the recommended dietary allowance for protein intake is 0.88 gram of protein per kilogram of bodyweight per day for healthy men and women. In their latest Dietary Guidelines for Indians released in 2024, ICMR and NIN note that the daily diet of an adult often “provides 60 grams to 70 grams of protein a day, which is higher than what we require." Besides muscle and strength building, proteins are needed for functions such as providing energy, making enzymes, hormones, cell membranes, carrying oxygen to tissues, and replacing damaged or worn out tissues. “Protein is not just a gym nutrient. It’s a daily necessity for all body systems," says Udeshi.

Protein has always been an essential nutrient for everyone, but it wasn’t always the centre of attention. The only people who used to talk about protein were gym-goers whose trainers would encourage them to increase their dietary protein intake. But things changed when the covid-19 pandemic hit.

“The pandemic made people more aware about their health, particularly around immunity, fitness, and weight control. With gyms closed and routines disrupted, there was a sharp rise in home workouts and fitness influencers, many of whom pushed protein supplements as essential for muscle maintenance, fat loss, and energy," explains Madhura Paroolkar Behki, head nutritionist and dietician at Cult Fit. Social media amplified this and protein became symbolic of a fit lifestyle, adds Udeshi.

DO WE NEED TO CONSUME SO MUCH PROTEIN?

Today, with more people becoming health conscious, protein is synonymous with better health. “Consumers are increasingly equating high protein with ‘healthy,’ which isn’t always true, especially because many of these protein products are ultra-processed or high in sugar and fat. Protein is important, but the everything-must-be-high-protein trend risks diluting the public understanding of overall nutrition. This shift is morphing from awareness to commercial overuse," warns Behki.

A recent crowd-funded healthcare initiative called The Citizens Protein Project 2 conducted an exhaustive analysis and lab tests on whey protein supplements marketed in India and found that 38% protein powders marketed by pharmaceutical companies and 25% of those marketed by nutraceutical companies contained heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury, many contained fungal toxins, steroids, progesterone hormone and added sugars including sucrose and fructose.

Also Read | Why having some fat first thing in the morning is good for you

More crucially, a majority of the people do not even need these protein snacks and supplements in the first place. “For the average person with a balanced diet and moderate activity, supplements aren’t necessary. And, for those not exercising at all, excess protein won’t magically build muscle or boost metabolism. That’s a myth," says Udeshi. In fact, consistently over-consuming protein (especially from processed foods/supplements) can stress the kidneys over time, warns Behki.

While on the topic of protein intake, one widespread misconception is that those on vegetarian and vegan diets struggle to meet their protein requirements through a regular diet.

“While non-vegetarians have it easier with eggs, chicken and fish, vegetarians can get enough protein with smart food planning. They can rely on dals, legumes, dairy, tofu, tempeh, nuts, seeds, and whole grains," says Udeshi. Behki adds that it's important for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians to ensure that some protein is added in every meal of the day to meet the set requirements. “Eggs, fish and lean meats are good sources of complete proteins while vegetarian foods such as soya, tofu, dairy products, lentils and legumes are high in protein," says Behki.

The ICMR and NIN guidelines also point out that while meat, poultry and fish are very good sources of good quality protein, those on a vegetarian diet can get the requisite amount of protein from an appropriate combination of three parts of cereals with one part of pulses.

As for those who exercise regularly, especially strength or endurance training, protein supplements can help, more so in cases where dietary intake is insufficient. Whey, casein, or plant-based protein powders are convenient and can support muscle repair and growth. But even these active people do not need protein snacks such as protein popcorn, protein yogurt or protein beer. It is best to give these protein snacks a wide berth as these are often ultra-processed, expensive, and, sometimes, don’t even contain high quality protein. “Being fit or healthy isn’t about ‘protein snacking’. It’s about consistent habits, real food, movement, and rest," says Behki.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.

Also Read | Basics about protein powders that you should know