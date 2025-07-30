According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), the estimated average requirement for protein intake is 0.66 gram of protein per kilogram of bodyweight per day for healthy men and women while the recommended dietary allowance for protein intake is 0.88 gram of protein per kilogram of bodyweight per day for healthy men and women. In their latest Dietary Guidelines for Indians released in 2024, ICMR and NIN note that the daily diet of an adult often “provides 60 grams to 70 grams of protein a day, which is higher than what we require." Besides muscle and strength building, proteins are needed for functions such as providing energy, making enzymes, hormones, cell membranes, carrying oxygen to tissues, and replacing damaged or worn out tissues. “Protein is not just a gym nutrient. It’s a daily necessity for all body systems," says Udeshi.