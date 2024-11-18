Winter wellness care: 5 hacks to stay healthy and beat the cold blues

For many, winter is not a season they look forward to as it brings a host of health challenges. Individuals with diabetes, for instance, often find that colder weather complicates blood sugar control, while those with arthritis and other orthopaedic issues may experience increased joint pain and stiffness. The season’s shorter days and longer nights can also affect energy and mood, making it essential to adjust routines to support both our physical and mental well-being. Adapting to winter-specific needs—from nutrition and movement to mental health practices—can be crucial for maintaining resilience throughout the season

1.Nourish your body

Eshanka Wahi, a culinary nutrition and holistic wellness coach based in Dubai and Delhi, emphasises the importance of eating nutrient-dense foods during the colder months, especially those that bolster the immune system and counteract the lack of sunlight. “Vitamin D is especially crucial in winter, as shorter days can lead to deficiencies. Foods like fortified cereals, mushrooms, and fatty fish such as salmon and sardines are excellent sources." She recommends adding a vitamin D supplement, ideally one tailored to individual needs as assessed by a health-care provider.

Winter fruits and vegetables offer a natural supply of antioxidants that combat inflammation and enhance energy levels, so make sure to add them to your diet. “Seasonal produce such as sweet potatoes, carrots, and dark leafy greens contain vital nutrients like beta-carotene and vitamin C, which are essential for strengthening the immune system," Wahi says. For individuals who experience flare-ups of conditions like arthritis, dietary adjustments are vital for protecting bone health and reducing inflammation.

“Incorporating anti-inflammatory foods is essential," says Dr. Anil Arora, vice chairman and head of the department of orthopaedics and joint replacement surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj, Delhi. “Colourful fruits and vegetables such as berries, cherries, spinach and kale are rich in antioxidants. Opting for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and oats instead of refined grains supports overall health," he says.

2. Ventilate indoor spaces

Individuals with chronic lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can face significant challenges in winter. Cold temperatures can lead to physiological changes in the lungs, including airway narrowing, reduced blood supply and thickened mucus, which may exacerbate symptoms. Dr. Vikas Mittal, pulmonologist, sleep medicine expert and director of the department of respiratory medicine at

C K Birla Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, says, “Improve ventilation in indoor spaces by keeping windows and doors when possible. This helps reduce the concentration of airborne viruses. Practising respiratory etiquette—covering the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing and wearing masks in crowded places—can also minimise the spread of infections."

3.Moisturise, apply sunscreen

Maintaining skin and hair health during winter is equally essential, given the drying effects of cold air and indoor heating. Dr. Akanksha Sanghvi, dermatologist and founder of Oprava Aesthetics in Mumbai, suggests using thick, hydrating moisturisers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides, and oils for deep hydration.“Use gentle, sulphate-free cleansers to protect the skin barrier. Don’t forget sunscreen even in colder months, and pay special attention to your lips and hands with nourishing balms and creams containing SPF and botanicals," she says.

4. Combat seasonal blues

Winter often triggers seasonal affective disorder (SAD), which can lead to low energy and irritability. Psychologist Dr. T.R. John, senior consultant psychiatrist at Aster Medcity in Kochi, recommends a multifaceted approach to maintaining mental health. This includes mindful routines like journalling and meditation. “Light therapy is particularly effective; using a light therapy box that mimics natural sunlight can help reset circadian rhythms and improve mood. Placing it near your morning workspace can enhance its benefits," he explains.

Dr. Kadam Nagpal, senior consultant neurologist at Salubritas Medcentre, Delhi, underscores the importance of diet for mental wellness. “Research suggests omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish like salmon, support brain function and reduce inflammation, which is especially critical in colder months when physical activity levels may drop," he notes. His advice? Add 2-3 servings per week of omega-3 rich foods or a supplement to enhance mood and bolster resilience against seasonal depression.

5. Stay active

Maintaining physical activity during winter is essential for joint flexibility and strength. According to Arora, low-impact activities like gentle stretching, bodyweight exercises, yoga and Tai Chi can improve flexibility, balance and strength. “Indoor cardio activities, such as jumping rope or dancing, along with resistance band exercises, can provide a full-body workout even in limited spaces." To alleviate stiffness he suggests taking regular movement breaks throughout the day and incorporating warm-up and cool-down exercises in each session. “For those with knee pain, it’s best to avoid stair climbing and consider alternative movements to protect joints while staying active."

Warm activities to add to your winter routine

1. Start your day with light therapy to boost energy and mood. Complement it with a calming tea ritual—ginger or chamomile tea can bring warmth and mindfulness to winter mornings.

2. Cultivate herbs or hardy winter greens, whether indoors or in small outdoor gardens.

3. Embrace seasonal flavors, including root vegetables, soups, and stews.

4. Create a restful evening ritual with journaling or meditation to help process the day and alleviate stress.

5. Design a warm, cozy space with blankets, candles, and soft lighting to embrace ‘hygge’.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.

Also read: Why women are now travelling for transformative wellness