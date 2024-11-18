Winter wellness care: 5 hacks to stay healthy and beat the cold blues

For many, winter is not a season they look forward to as it brings a host of health challenges. Individuals with diabetes, for instance, often find that colder weather complicates blood sugar control, while those with arthritis and other orthopaedic issues may experience increased joint pain and stiffness. The season’s shorter days and longer nights can also affect energy and mood, making it essential to adjust routines to support both our physical and mental well-being. Adapting to winter-specific needs—from nutrition and movement to mental health practices—can be crucial for maintaining resilience throughout the season