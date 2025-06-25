Women, think you are low on vitamins or calcium? Focus on your plate

The Global Nutrition Report and UNICEF in 2023 came out with statistics that revealed that the nutritional needs of women were going unmet. As per the report, 53 per cent of women between ages 15 and 49 were anemic. While there's no one size fits all solution to manage the problem, what complicates matters is women’s nutritional needs are unique and vary depending on their life stages. And since most conversations on diet tend to focus on macronutrients– carbohydrates, protein and fats, micronutrients, namely vitamins and minerals, get the short shrift.

“When it comes to health, women must educate themselves about nutrition. They need to be aware of how micronutrients like iron, calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, folic acid, and magnesium are essential to maintain energy, bone health, hormonal balance, and overall well-being, and what their deficiencies can wreak on the body," says Nisha Mandal, consultant dietitian, nutritionist, diabetic educator and lactation expert, Motherhood Hospitals, Gurgaon.

According to Mandal, women should start getting tested for nutritional deficiencies while in their 20s and repeat tests every year, more if symptoms such as fatigue, weakened immune system, hair, and nail issues persist. “Optimal levels of B12 (above 800 pg/mL) and D3 (between 80–100 ng/mL) are key to energy, mood, immunity, and overall vitality. Zinc and Ferritin are often missed but are just as crucial. Zinc supports immunity and protein absorption. Ferritin, your iron storage marker, should be between 65–80 ng/mL to support your digestion, hair, nails, and bones optimally," explains Karishma Chawla, a Mumbai-based functional medicine nutritionist and lifestyle educator. Magnesium, as Chawla adds, impacts muscle recovery, hormones, and sleep, but it's a nutrient that most women are deficient in. “Include a magnesium test too for a comprehensive overview of your health," she suggests.

Since most micronutrient deficiencies are asymptomatic, they can often go unnoticed for years. Calcium loss often creeps in silently, leading to brittle bones or early osteopenia in the 40s, notes Chawla. Muscle cramps and low mood too can be signs of nutritional deficiency. “Thankfully, calcium and bone density tests can be done yearly, which is especially important for women post-30, more so for those who are athletes or lead an active life," says Chawla. Perimenopause and menopause too make women particularly vulnerable to deficiencies, since the body is undergoing a lot of hormonal changes.

“The body undergoes significant shifts during these stages, often warranting a more robust supplement routine. Key nutrients that need to be taken to keep up with the transition include vitamin C, magnesium, B vitamins, omega-3s, glutathione, and vitamin E supported by whole foods, regular movement, and a well-regulated circadian rhythm," advises Chawla.

This brings the conversation to supplements and what needs to be kept in mind while adding them to the diet. Chawla is categorical when she says, “Treat supplements as your gut’s loyal sidekicks. They are helpful when needed, but not the main act. Food is the real hero."

Supplements work best when taken with balanced meals, says Mandal, warning that dosages should follow doctor's recommendations based on one’s needs. There are a couple more directives. Taking calcium and iron supplements together is a no-no, adds Mandal. “Taking them together can impact their absorption. Instead, try to take them a few hours apart to ensure effectiveness." Calcium, iron and B12 supplements, on the other hand, are better absorbed when taken with meals. “For better absorption of iron supplements, pair them with vitamin C-rich foods like oranges and pair calcium capsules with vitamin D-rich foods like milk and sunlight. Have your B12 with protein-rich foods such as eggs, nuts and seeds, legumes and beans, grains, tofu, and dairy products," Mandal says. Chawla sums it up well when she says that truly healing nutritional deficiencies “begins on your plate." Fill your plate with all the colours: red (strawberries and peppers), yellow (dals), purple (brinjal) and so on, Chawla emphasizes. “The plate should contain the same amount of fibre (a mix of vegetables and wheat roti or sourdough/brown bread) as it does protein. Nothing beats eating wholesome unprocessed foods," she says.

Sumitra Nair is an independent journalist based in Kochi.

