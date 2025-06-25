Women, think you are low on vitamins or calcium? Focus on your plate
In women, the deficiencies of micronutrients like calcium, iron or folic acid, can go unnoticed for years. While getting tests is good, experts believe that healing begins with a renewed focus on diet
The Global Nutrition Report and UNICEF in 2023 came out with statistics that revealed that the nutritional needs of women were going unmet. As per the report, 53 per cent of women between ages 15 and 49 were anemic. While there's no one size fits all solution to manage the problem, what complicates matters is women’s nutritional needs are unique and vary depending on their life stages. And since most conversations on diet tend to focus on macronutrients– carbohydrates, protein and fats, micronutrients, namely vitamins and minerals, get the short shrift.