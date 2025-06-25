Women, think you are low on vitamins or calcium? Focus on your plate

Supplements work best when taken with balanced meals, says Mandal, warning that dosages should follow doctor's recommendations based on one’s needs. There are a couple more directives. Taking calcium and iron supplements together is a no-no, adds Mandal. “Taking them together can impact their absorption. Instead, try to take them a few hours apart to ensure effectiveness." Calcium, iron and B12 supplements, on the other hand, are better absorbed when taken with meals. “For better absorption of iron supplements, pair them with vitamin C-rich foods like oranges and pair calcium capsules with vitamin D-rich foods like milk and sunlight. Have your B12 with protein-rich foods such as eggs, nuts and seeds, legumes and beans, grains, tofu, and dairy products," Mandal says. Chawla sums it up well when she says that truly healing nutritional deficiencies “begins on your plate." Fill your plate with all the colours: red (strawberries and peppers), yellow (dals), purple (brinjal) and so on, Chawla emphasizes. “The plate should contain the same amount of fibre (a mix of vegetables and wheat roti or sourdough/brown bread) as it does protein. Nothing beats eating wholesome unprocessed foods," she says.