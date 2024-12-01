Stress, age, hormones, a bad diet and lifestyle… there are several factors that can cause hair loss. But did you know that DHT or dihydrotestosterone, a derived form of testosterone can cause hair loss, especially in the crown area? Among women, high DHT conversion can happen either due to high insulin resistance or PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome). According to a 2019 paper published by the Chicago Hair Institute, titled Treatment for DHT Hair Loss in Women, when DHT levels rise, hair follicles can shrink, resulting in thinner, brittle hair. This often leads to pattern baldness or hair loss in the crown area of the head. Incidentally, this type of hair fall, also known as androgenic alopecia, is more common among menopausal women. At times, with elevated DHT levels, one might also face hair thinning, which is a reduction in diameter of individual hair strands. This ends up making hair appear less voluminous. This, compounded with hair loss, leads to visible bald patches.

Also read: Fad or fact: Do detox diets or cleanses really work? “Hair fall is a common problem experienced by men and women. Often, the main reason for this is dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which is a form of testosterone. Thyroid hormones, estrogen and progesterone imbalances, prolactin and cortisol also tend to play a major role in regulating hair growth cycles and overall hair health,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, Mumbai.

While losing between 50-100 hairs a day is normal, an increasing number of young women are facing hair loss due to reasons like “hormonal changes, genetics, stress, tight hairstyles, various hair treatments, certain medical conditions, crash diets, damaged hair follicles and rapid weight loss,” says

Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai.

Gentle hair care and good diet are the way to go Kapoor suggests going in for treatment during the early thinning phase itself. Her advice is to focus on nutrition and gentle hair care routines. “Reduce heat styling and use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners. If there is noticeable hair loss, consult a dermatologist and consider treatments like oral and topical medications,” she adds. Ullal believes that it is important to talk to an endocrinologist or dermatologist regarding your hair thinning and hair loss issue during the initial phase itself. Proper nutrition, stress management, and a personalized hair care regimen, she says, can help with hair growth. “Eat a well-balanced diet and include eggs, nuts, avocados, sweet potatoes, spinach, carrots, salmon, and sweet potatoes; opt for loose hairstyles, sleep well, and reduce stress by doing yoga and meditation,” she recommends.

“Zinc, biotin, lycopene, omega 3 fatty acids and vitamin D are nutrients that help block DHT,” says Prithmesh Mago, a Pune-based nutritionist. And for this, Mago suggests we include foods like eggs, lentils, sweet potatoes, nuts, seeds, bananas, lycopene and carrots. “Incorporate foods rich in antioxidants like turmeric, licorice and green tea,” says Mumbai-based nutritionist Maithili Kelkar. Including anti-inflammatory foods like green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale, and foods rich in proteins like quinoa, tofu, fatty fish and chicken will also help. Mago suggests that it might be prudent to check one's vitamin D levels, as well. A deficiency of the nutrient – believed to cause hair loss – is more common among women today.

“Foods that contain quercitin (plant pigment) like ginger, garlic and onion can aid in hair generation,” Kelkar says. “Avoid foods that are high in sugar or are processed and contain trans-fats, these can cause inflammation and lead to poor scalp health,” she says. It's the same for dairy products. “Consuming excessive dairy products also may increase DHT levels in those who are sensitive to dairy products,” Kelkar notes.

It's clear that the most effective way to reduce DHT levels is by following an overall healthy lifestyle, managing stress better and ensuring one gets sufficient sleep. Mago adds regular exercise to the list saying that it can promote hormonal balance. “Oiling your hair with coconut and argan oil to improve circulation can be beneficial too,” she concludes.