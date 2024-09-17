India’s femtech startups are listening to women | Mint

Lounge
India’s femtech startups are listening to women
Aditi Sarawagi , Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 5 min read 17 Sep 2024, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryStartups in the women’s health space building products for problems ranging from tiredness to fertility are growing both in size and customers
At home and the doctor’s office, women often find themselves unheard when they explain their health issues. Their symptoms are treated lightly and they are asked to bear with it or “lose weight" as if that is the only solution. But the growth of female-focussed health companies, referred to in popular parlance as femtech companies, is changing things up.
