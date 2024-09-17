India’s femtech startups are listening to women

Removing stigma

When Shaili Chopra, journalist and founder of She The People TV Network, set about to start Gytree, “a one-stop platform for women’s health" to quote their website, the core problem, she and co-founder Swarnima Bhattacharya chose to focus on was thakan or exhaustion. “We set up Gytree as an outcome of understanding that while women have many issues or pain points—from breast cancer to vaginal infections—their biggest pain point is that they’re (always) tired," says Chopra. While the idea of centering a company around a seemingly simple and ubiquitous issue may seem laughable, the idea of helping women tackle that “permanent state of exhaustion" has led Chopra and her team to design programmes and develop health products for preventive healthcare.