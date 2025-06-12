‘Wait, what was I saying?’ Decoding the truth about women and memory loss
Women are at a higher risk of memory-related conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia owing to multiple factors that include genetics, menopause and high stress
Memory lapses, brain fog, and cognitive decline are often brushed off as normal parts of ageing. However, for women, these issues may signify more than occasional forgetfulness. Research shows that women are at a higher risk of memory-related conditions, particularly Alzheimer’s disease.