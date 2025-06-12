‘Wait, what was I saying?’ Decoding the truth about women and memory loss

Memory lapses, brain fog, and cognitive decline are often brushed off as normal parts of ageing. However, for women, these issues may signify more than occasional forgetfulness. Research shows that women are at a higher risk of memory-related conditions, particularly Alzheimer’s disease.

Studies show that close to two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients are women. According to a Medical News Today article published on August 4, 2021, about 75% of people experience memory problems over time — caused by a spectrum of issues ranging from dementia to Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Both AD and dementia have a greater impact on women than men.

Also read: How to manage high blood pressure with simple lifestyle tweaks

One significant reason is genetics. The APOE-e4 gene variation — a version of the apolipoprotein E gene — is associated with a higher risk of late-onset Alzheimer's disease. Women who carry this gene are more likely to develop Alzheimer's than men with the same gene variation. But genetics aren’t the only contributing factor. Hormonal changes, especially during menopause, are believed to affect brain function. The drop in estrogen levels can negatively impact memory and cognitive processing. Additionally, women often juggle multiple roles and responsibilities — leading to higher levels of chronic stress, which is a known contributor to cognitive decline.

Physical inactivity and poor dietary habits can also affect brain health, but studies suggest that hormonal and social factors might make women more vulnerable to the effects of these lifestyle choices compared to men.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of Alzheimer’s often start with mild memory loss, confusion, trouble solving problems, difficulty finding words, mood changes, and disorientation. People may forget recent conversations, misplace items, struggle with routine tasks, or withdraw socially. As the disease progresses, it leads to significant cognitive decline — including changes in personality, inability to recognize loved ones, and dependence on others for daily activities.

These symptoms typically begin to show after the age of 60, but early-onset Alzheimer’s can occur as early as the 40s or 50s in rare cases. The progression of the disease can vary but generally advances over 8–10 years.

If symptoms become noticeable, it's important to consult a neurologist or a memory specialist. Diagnosis may involve cognitive assessments, brain imaging, and blood tests. While there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s, early intervention with medication, therapy, and lifestyle adjustments can slow its progression and improve quality of life.

So, does being a woman mean you’re destined to develop Alzheimer’s? Absolutely not. There are proactive steps women can take to reduce their risk.

LIFESTYLE CHANGES FOR ALZHEIMER'S PREVENTION

Maintain a healthy diet. Follow a diet rich in colourful fruits and vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats (like those found in nuts and fish), and lean protein. Diets like the Mediterranean or MIND diet have been linked to better brain health.

Be physically active. Regular aerobic exercises such as walking, cycling, or swimming (at least 5 times a week) help enhance blood flow to the brain and support cognitive function.

Maintain a healthy weight. Being overweight or obese in midlife is associated with a higher risk of cognitive decline.

Get quality sleep. Aim for 6–8 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. Poor sleep quality has been linked to the buildup of beta-amyloid plaques in the brain — a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.

Keep your mind active. Engaging in mentally stimulating activities like reading, puzzles, learning new skills, and maintaining social interactions can help preserve brain function.

Ideally, these practices should begin in early adulthood or at least by the 40s to have the maximum preventive impact. However, it’s never too late to make changes that benefit your brain.

Ultimately, understanding the unique risks women face when it comes to memory loss is crucial. By being informed and adopting preventive strategies early on, women can take charge of their brain health. Early detection and proactive measures make a significant difference, helping preserve memory, independence, and overall cognitive well-being.

Dr. Swati Garg is consultant – neurology at Livasa Hospital, Mohali.