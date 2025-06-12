‘Wait, what was I saying?’ Decoding the truth about women and memory loss

Also read: How to manage high blood pressure with simple lifestyle tweaks

One significant reason is genetics. The APOE-e4 gene variation — a version of the apolipoprotein E gene — is associated with a higher risk of late-onset Alzheimer's disease. Women who carry this gene are more likely to develop Alzheimer's than men with the same gene variation. But genetics aren’t the only contributing factor. Hormonal changes, especially during menopause, are believed to affect brain function. The drop in estrogen levels can negatively impact memory and cognitive processing. Additionally, women often juggle multiple roles and responsibilities — leading to higher levels of chronic stress, which is a known contributor to cognitive decline.