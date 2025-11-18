Why it's time to retire the ‘shrink it and pink it’ formula while designing women’s sports shoes
Most women still train in footwear shaped by male anatomy. Research and experts point to an urgent need for design innovations that reflect women’s biomechanics and life-stage changes
To all the women reading this, have you ever felt that the “comfortable" running shoes or sneakers you choose to wear while standing for long hours on your feet actually aren’t all that comfortable? That’s because most sports and running footwear is typically designed based on male anatomy and bio-mechanics. The same design is then shrunk and dipped in so-called girly colours in a process commonly called “shrink it and pink it" to create shoes for women.