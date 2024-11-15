Why women are now travelling for transformative wellness

Last week, Bengaluru-based interior designer Meenakshi Ramanujam spent four days at a wellness retreat after a friend sent her an Instagram story about it. What made it particularly unusual was that the retreat, Suki Suki, was in Cherrapunji, Meghalaya, and it was conceptualised entirely by three women and designed solely for the needs of women from any walk of life—be it homemakers, artists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and more. To describe Ramanujam’s life as the design head of a large firm as “hectic" is an understatement. “Every (wellness retreat) I had attended before had been for mixed groups. Women have their own emotional and physical needs, and I found it interesting that a retreat was recognising that," she says of Suki Suki, which saw six resident and eight day participants in November.

Claiming to be the first women’s wellness retreat in the North-East, Suki Suki was started in October by nutrition coach and health consultant Habari Warjri, yoga and sound therapist Priyanjali Das and experience curator Teiskhem Lynrah. It is conceptualised around three pillars: nutrition, mindset and environment. The first retreat, which Ramanaujam attended, was held at Sa-i-Mika Park resort, where participants were charged around ₹42,000 for a single room, and ₹37,000 for double sharing and day passes. Terming itself a “niche service", Suki Suki plans to host more than one such retreat a year.

The three founders felt it was apt to have a women’s retreat in a state that has been home to matrilineal indigenous communities for centuries. Moreover, with each of them navigating different phases of womanhood—Das, a single woman; Lynrah, a new mother who has experienced postpartum challenges; and Warjri, a mother of two grown children—they hoped to bring unique perspectives and expertise to the table. “While each of us had previously contemplated similar initiatives independently, our meeting sparked the realisation that our combined strengths could create a powerful team to make a meaningful impact when it comes to wellness of the mind, body and soul," says Lynrah. They decided to start Suki Suki as a commune where women could share, connect and grow, while prioritising their physical and mental needs.

The world that women—“at any stage of womanhood"—inhabit now is very different from the one that they grew up in, explains Das. With so much information at the fingertips—about war, death, crime, technology, climate crisis—this might be a generation of urban liberal women caught up in a highly overstimulated world. “As the world feels like it’s falling apart, it is important to empower and support women who are shaping the future. I came across Tei and Habari, who had similar aspirations," she says.

Also read: Travel: Skip cheese and sip wine in Switzerland