Why women are now travelling for transformative wellness

Parallel to this shift is the rise in the country’s wellness tourism market. Mordor Intelligence pegs this segment at $19.43 billion in 2024 and expects it to reach $26.55 billion by 2029. Sharmilee Kapur, founder-director, Atmantan, a luxury wellness retreat located in Mulshi, Pune, has noticed this demand for women-specific wellness programmes as well. While members of all genders are active consumers of soft wellness, it is women who are more receptive to transformative wellness, she says. It is 'single women' who are largely travelling in search of such experiences. “Within this segment, those who are over 40 and are perimenopausal, recognise the need for wellness-related travel that equips them to better handle specific emotional and physical changes that accompany this chapter of their lives. We are also seeing a rise in holidays being undertaken by women, who are currently going through menopause. Their kids have grown up and they are financially independent and now have the time to address the need for overall wellbeing and prioritise themselves!," she adds.