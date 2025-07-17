PCOS burnout is real. Here's what you can do when you feel like giving up

Living with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a marathon, not a sprint. The constant management of symptoms like irregular periods, acne, hirsutism, weight fluctuations, and the underlying hormonal imbalances can be incredibly demanding. For many women, this relentless burden leads to what's increasingly recognised as PCOS burnout: a state of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion that leaves you feeling overwhelmed, defeated, and utterly depleted. When you hit this wall, it's easy to feel like giving up, but it's crucial to acknowledge this feeling and take proactive steps.

Also Read | Your guide to effective period pain relief products to buy today

PCOS burnout isn't just “being tired". It's a deeper fatigue often intertwined with the chronic inflammation and insulin resistance inherent to PCOS, exacerbated by the emotional toll of dealing with visible symptoms and fertility struggles. This can manifest as chronic fatigue, brain fog, increased anxiety or depression, loss of motivation, irritability, and a general sense of hopelessness about your health journey. The pressure to adhere to strict diets and exercise routines, often with slow or inconsistent results, only adds to the frustration.

WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU FEEL LIKE GIVING UP

When PCOS burnout strikes, it's time to shift your focus from relentless pursuit to compassionate self-care and strategic recalibration.

Acknowledge and validate your feelings: The first step is to recognise that what you're feeling is real and valid. PCOS is a demanding condition, and it's okay to feel overwhelmed. Suppressing these emotions only makes them stronger. Give yourself permission to feel frustrated, sad, or angry. Re-evaluate your "rules" and expectations: Many women with PCOS adopt restrictive diets or punishing exercise routines that aren't sustainable. This can lead to a boom-and-bust cycle. Take a step back and assess if your current approach is genuinely supportive or contributing to your burnout. Could you ease up slightly on dietary restrictions for a week? Could you swap an intense gym session for a gentle walk or yoga? Focus on consistency over perfection. Even small, sustainable changes are more impactful than short bursts of extreme effort followed by complete relapse. Prioritise stress management: Chronic stress elevates cortisol, which directly worsens PCOS symptoms. When you're burned out, stress is likely rampant. Incorporate daily non-negotiable stress-reducing activities such as:

Mindfulness/Meditation: Even 5-10 minutes a day can make a difference. Deep breathing exercises: Calms the nervous system instantly.

Gentle movement: Yoga, walking in nature, or stretching can be therapeutic.

Adequate sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep. A consistent sleep schedule is vital.

Also Read | What body positivity means in the age of Ozempic

4. Simplify your diet, focus on nourishment: Instead of focusing on what you “can't" eat, shift to what you can eat to nourish your body. Prioritise whole, unprocessed foods like plenty of vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and fibre-rich complex carbohydrates. Don't aim for perfection, just aim for better choices most of the time. Sometimes, simplifying meals can reduce decision fatigue, a common aspect of burnout.

5. Seek professional support (beyond your gynae): A general practitioner or gynaecologist is essential, but consider adding specialists to your care team who can support your mental and emotional well-being. This can include:

A registered dietitian (RD) to prescribe sustainable, personalised eating plans that don't feel restrictive.

A therapist/counsellor to help you process the emotional burden of PCOS, develop coping strategies, and address anxiety or depression. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can be particularly helpful.

PCOS-aware endocrinologist: To ensure your hormonal management is optimised.

6. Connect with a community: You are not alone. Finding a support group, either online or in person, with other women who understand the unique challenges of PCOS can be incredibly validating and empowering. Sharing experiences, tips, and simply knowing you're understood can significantly reduce feelings of isolation and despair.

7. Celebrate small wins and practice self-compassion: The PCOS journey is long, and progress isn't always linear. Acknowledge every effort, no matter how small. Did you choose a healthy snack today? Did you go for a 15-minute walk? Celebrate it! Treat yourself with the same kindness and understanding you would offer a friend. Burnout often stems from relentless self-criticism.

PCOS burnout is a signal from your body and mind that something needs to change. It's not a sign of failure, but an opportunity to refine your approach, prioritise your well-being, and build a more sustainable path towards managing your PCOS.

Vidhi Chawla is a certified holistic dietician and health coach and founder of Fisico Diet & Aesthetic Clinic in Gurugram.

Also Read | 8 signs of hormonal imbalance and how you can restore it