PCOS burnout is real. Here's what you can do when you feel like giving up
Managing multiple symptoms from irregular periods to weight fluctuations makes PCOS burnout a real issue. Leaning into self-compassion and making small, sustainable changes can help
Living with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a marathon, not a sprint. The constant management of symptoms like irregular periods, acne, hirsutism, weight fluctuations, and the underlying hormonal imbalances can be incredibly demanding. For many women, this relentless burden leads to what's increasingly recognised as PCOS burnout: a state of emotional, mental, and physical exhaustion that leaves you feeling overwhelmed, defeated, and utterly depleted. When you hit this wall, it's easy to feel like giving up, but it's crucial to acknowledge this feeling and take proactive steps.