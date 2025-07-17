PCOS burnout is real. Here's what you can do when you feel like giving up

5. Seek professional support (beyond your gynae): A general practitioner or gynaecologist is essential, but consider adding specialists to your care team who can support your mental and emotional well-being. This can include:

A registered dietitian (RD) to prescribe sustainable, personalised eating plans that don't feel restrictive.

A therapist/counsellor to help you process the emotional burden of PCOS, develop coping strategies, and address anxiety or depression. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) can be particularly helpful.

PCOS-aware endocrinologist: To ensure your hormonal management is optimised.