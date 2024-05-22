Yoga, CrossFit or Zumba? Here’s how to pick a workout style that's right for you
With a plethora of workout options available today, picking one that suits you needs to suit your budget but also be accessible
My first experience with movement was through sports during my school years, specifically volleyball. The initial rush of learning a new game, connecting with the team and getting stronger by the day kept me hooked. As I transitioned from a student to an earning adult, my options to practice movement grew - yoga, CrossFit, Zumba, parkour, calisthenics, Animal Flow and many more. With such a wide array of choices, I found myself nonplussed trying to decide which would be the best fit for me. Thankfully, we now have guides about which form would be the most suitable for us. If you have questions about how to pick a workout routine that's ideal for you, here are some pointers that can help.