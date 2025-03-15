Unlocking sleep: 10 common questions answered
SummaryDo you have to really track sleep? Should you perhaps go on a sleep vacation? Are naps good? Lounge put forth a list of questions to medical experts to understand sleep better
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
One of the worst curses of modern life is sleep deprivation, leaving hundreds of millions bleary eyed every single day. Sleep plays a critical role in our lives as our brains and bodies reset, recover and replenish so that we may function glitch-free- every day. The latest research and studies on sleep have uncovered irrefutable evidence that inadequate and poor sleep have a devastating impact on our health, emotions and social skills as well as increase the risk of several diseases and death. Little wonder then that anyone remotely concerned about their health has started paying more attention to sleep. At a time when there is as much information as there is misinformation, we turn to medical experts to address some of the most common questions about sleep.