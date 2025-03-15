Unlocking sleep: 10 common questions answered

Q. Is sleep a luxury?

Sleep is a fundamental biological necessity, not a luxury. It is essential for overall health and well-being, regardless of socioeconomic status, insists

Dr Vikas Mittal, director (pulmonology), CK Birla Hospital, New Delhi. Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, consultant psychiatrist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says that’s true only in an ideal world. “In reality, wealth and privilege often determine who gets better sleep quality and who struggles with sleep deprivation. Wealthier people often have jobs with flexibility, allowing them to prioritise sleep. They can afford high-quality mattresses, blackout curtains, sleep tech and access to quiet neighbourhoods. Lower income individuals often face sleep challenges such as long hours at work, multiple jobs or frequent night shifts that disrupt circadian rhythms. Financial worries can be highly stressful and interfere with falling and staying asleep. Noisy, overcrowded living conditions can make it harder to sleep," notes Ajinkya, adding that regardless of wealth, modern life makes it harder for people to get proper sleep.

Also read: The sleep revolution: How Indian companies are helping customers find sweet rest Q. Is sleep a luxury? Sleep is a fundamental biological necessity, not a luxury. It is essential for overall health and well-being, regardless of socioeconomic status, insists Dr Vikas Mittal, director (pulmonology), CK Birla Hospital, New Delhi. Dr Shaunak Ajinkya, consultant psychiatrist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, says that’s true only in an ideal world. “In reality, wealth and privilege often determine who gets better sleep quality and who struggles with sleep deprivation. Wealthier people often have jobs with flexibility, allowing them to prioritise sleep. They can afford high-quality mattresses, blackout curtains, sleep tech and access to quiet neighbourhoods. Lower income individuals often face sleep challenges such as long hours at work, multiple jobs or frequent night shifts that disrupt circadian rhythms. Financial worries can be highly stressful and interfere with falling and staying asleep. Noisy, overcrowded living conditions can make it harder to sleep," notes Ajinkya, adding that regardless of wealth, modern life makes it harder for people to get proper sleep.

Q. Adults need 7 to 9 hours of sleep. What if you can’t? If you are unable to get the prescribed amount of sleep, then focus on sleep quality, says Ajinkya. There has been a sharp rise in sleep disorders in India. Meta-analysis studies indicate high prevalence rates for insomnia (25.7%), obstructive sleep apnoea (37.4%), and restless legs syndrome (10.6%), he adds.

“Sleep and wake up at the same time every day. Reduce exposure to blue light (shut down all screens about 30 minutes before bedtime. Create a sleep-friendly environment. Practice relaxation techniques like mindfulness, breathing, self-hypnosis or meditation regularly. If sleep deprivation builds, allow yourself to recover by taking an extra day’s rest whenever possible. A well-planned recovery period can help reset the sleep cycle," says Ajinkya.

Q. Does late evening exercise hamper sleep? While some people may sleep well after an evening workout, intense late-night exercise can elevate heart rate, body temperature, and adrenaline levels, making it harder to fall asleep, says Ajinkya. “It does depend on the intensity levels of the exercise. It is good practice to finish high-intensity workouts at least 3 hours before bedtime. You can opt for low-intensity activities at night like yoga, stretching, or light resistance training, which promotes relaxation," he adds. Studies show that people who exercise regularly fall asleep faster, wake up less often at night and enjoy improved sleep quality.

Q. Do naps count? Yes, naps do count and are beneficial but they are no substitute for a full night’s sleep, say sleep experts and doctors. Naps between 10 and 30 minutes are ideal as they can improve alertness, mood, and productivity without leading to grogginess or disrupting nighttime sleep, says Mittal. Ajinkya says that naps may also enhance cognitive function, creativity and decision-making.

Also read: The smartphone is making your child angry. Here’s why “The brain consolidates information during rest and thus a nap enhances problem-solving and creativity. A nap also reduces burnout and helps employees recharge better, so there is less fatigue and better overall health," explains Ajinkya. It is perhaps time to carve in a nap room in organisations that do not already have them. Several organisations across the globe, including Google and NASA, have embraced workplace nap rooms or even nap-friendly seating arrangements to support employee wellbeing as they have realised that a rested employee equals better performance.

Q. Is our sleep impacted by what we eat and drink? Yes. What we eat and drink can significantly impact our sleep quality. Herbal tea, warm milk, bananas, nuts and lean proteins are all good for sleep, while caffeine, alcohol, sugary, spicy and greasy foods are bad for sleep, says Ajinkya. “Caffeine blocks adenosine, a sleep-inducing chemical in the brain, which can lead to trouble falling asleep, lighter sleep, or waking up frequently during the night. Coffee is best avoided 6 hours before bedtime. Alcohol disrupts REM sleep, increases the risk of snoring and worsening of sleep apnoea. Stop drinking 4 hours before you sleep. Large or fatty meals can lead to abdominal bloating, hyperacidity, acid reflux and heartburns, all leading to disturbed sleep at night. Eat your last big meal 3 hours before bedtime," advises Ajinkya.

Q. Must I track sleep? Tracking sleep can be helpful, but it’s not necessary for everyone, agree Mittal and Ajinkya. “If you sleep well and wake up refreshed, you do not need tracking. But if you struggle with sleep, tracking can offer insights into patterns, habits, and issues affecting your sleep," says Ajinkya, adding that sleep trackers are not 100% accurate and cannot fix the underlying issues that disrupt one’s sleep.

In some cases, says Mittal, tracking sleep may cause anxiety, leading to over-monitoring and stress about sleep quality. “In the long-term, the best way to improve sleep is not necessarily through tracking but by adopting good sleep hygiene, regular physical activity, exposure to sunlight, maintaining a consistent bedtime, and avoiding stimulants (caffeine, alcohol) before bedtime," advises Mittal.

Q. Sleep vacations, really? Sleep vacations are predicted to be one of the top travel trends of 2025. These are vacations that people take, not for sightseeing or enjoying cultural and culinary delights, but for sleep. Mittal says this is a growing trend where people travel specifically to improve their sleep with customised sleep plans and tech-driven sleep interventions. Ajinkya adds that these breaks are designed by sleep specialists based on personal sleep patterns, include yoga, meditation, sound therapy, massages and encourage people to avoid screens and blue light. Special meals are also tailored to promote relaxation.

Also read: Lung cancer risk: Air pollution is injurious to never-smokers' health While Ajinkya thinks sleep vacations are a good idea for sleep-deprived, overworked professionals and frequent travellers who struggle with jet lag, Mittal is more skeptical dismissing them as “more of a marketing strategy than a scientifically validated solution." Mittal reasons, “Sleep vacations focus on offering temporary relief. Sustainable sleep improvement comes from long-term practices like maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, exercising, and managing stress effectively."

Q. Does magnesium deficiency cause sleep disruptions? Magnesium deficiency can contribute to poor sleep as it plays a key role in relaxing the nervous system, regulating melatonin and supporting deep, restorative sleep. “If you are low on magnesium, you may experience difficulty falling or staying asleep, restlessness in legs during the night, muscle cramps, fatigue, anxiety or worsening of depression," warns Ajinkya. Magnesium supplements help in such cases when combined with overall good sleep hygiene. Magnesium is found naturally in foods including dark leafy greens, almonds, pumpkin seeds, bananas, avocados and dark chocolate. Do consult your doctor before starting any supplements.

Q. What’s a sleep pod? Since the Paris Olympics last year, interest in sleep pods has been growing. They are becoming increasingly popular among elite athletes, high-performance professionals, and corporate wellness programmes. Sleep pods are capsule-like structures designed to provide a dark, quiet and comfortable environment for rest. “Some pods have built-in soundscapes, calming lights, and temperature controls to create a perfect sleep environment. The enclosed design of the sleep pod blocks out light and noise and makes it easier to fall into deep sleep," says Ajinkya. These pods are designed for short, restorative naps rather than a full night’s sleep making them ideal for midday rest, adds Ajinkya.

Q. Can temperature controlled beds and neurological gadgets help us sleep? New-age interventions like temperature-controlled mattresses and neuroscience-based gadgets such as NuCalm are designed to enhance sleep quality, particularly for individuals dealing with anxiety, stress, or sleep disturbances, says Mittal.

“Many people wake up feeling too hot or too cold. Temperature-controlled beds adjust temperature dynamically based on sleep stages and biometrics assisting the body’s natural sleep response. NuCalm is a sleep aid which involves binaural beats and neuro-acoustic software (via an app) with a biosignal processing disc (a sticker placed on the wrist) claiming to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and an eye mask for complete darkness. The use of low-frequency sound waves helps with relaxation," adds Ajinkya.

While these innovations are promising and backed by some scientific research, most studies so far have focused on their effects on anxiety and stress-related disorders rather than sleep improvement alone, argues Mittal, adding, “Yoga, meditation, and good sleep hygiene can also provide similar benefits without the need for expensive gadgets."

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.