World vegan month: How to balance your vegan diet with some help from Ayurveda

Among the special days celebrated in November, World Vegan Day on 1 November stands out, so much so that the month itself is marked as World Vegan Month now. Vegan Day was declared to raise awareness about veganism, a practice that abstains from the use of animal products, particularly in diet. According to the World Animal Foundation, there are approximately 88 million vegans worldwide, with 67% being female. In India, an estimated 11% of the population identifies as vegan.

While the compassionate side of veganism highlights it as ‘a way of living that avoids all forms of exploitation and cruelty to animals’, the health perspective promotes it as ‘a diet lower in cholesterol and higher in fibre’. Vegan diets, which include fresh fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, beans, and pulses, are perceived to be more ethical and healthier by vegans, as compared to non-vegetarian diets.

Also read: Why women are now travelling for transformative wellness Despite arguments in favour of its ideological and ethical dimensions, veganism as a dietary choice and lifestyle is not without criticism. Critics argue that only a diet that includes moderate amounts of fish, meat and dairy products, along with fruits, vegetables and pulses can provide all the necessary vitamins, minerals and fatty acids.

The pros and cons of a vegan diet The pros of a vegan diet include improved cardiovascular health, and a rich supply of antioxidants, phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals. It also supports digestive health and the gut microbiome, as vegan diets are high in dietary fibre, helping improve bowel regularity and reducing constipation.

The negative aspects, however, include potential deficiencies in vital nutrients such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, iron, omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) and zinc. Digestive issues may also arise, as legumes and cruciferous vegetables can be hard to digest, causing bloating, gas and discomfort. Then there are the challenges in maintaining muscle mass on a vegan diet. However, with careful food choices, muscle mass can be adequately preserved. Scientific studies have shown that while plant proteins from sources such as legumes, tofu, and tempeh can contribute to muscle maintenance, their bioavailability is generally lower than that of animal-based proteins.

Vegans typically need to supplement their diets with vitamin B12, which is naturally found in animal-based foods such as meat, fish, dairy and eggs. Hence, the question arises whether a vegan diet alone can achieve the desired health outcomes for those who practice it? Or if a broader, healthier lifestyle combined with the diet is more beneficial.

Aligning a vegan diet with Ayurvedic principles With its focus on holistic health through lifestyle modifications, Ayurveda offers an interesting perspective on a vegan diet. Ayurveda's primary focus is on balancing the doshas in the body. It clearly states that individual dietary choices should align with one's unique dosh-ic constitution: vata, pitta, kapha (VPK) for best health outcomes.

People with sensitive digestion, particularly those with a dominantvata constitution or vata vikriti, may struggle with a vegan diet. It can even lead to anxiety, digestive issues, and restlessness, as raw and cold foods tend to aggravate vata dosha. Individuals with aggravated vata dosha should focus on grounding, warm and cooked foods such as vegetables, cooked grains, lentils and healthy fats like sesame and coconut oil. Incorporating spices like ginger, cumin and turmeric can also help to balance vata.

Also read: How your thoughts and beliefs impact your cellular health Meanwhile, for pitta dosha, cooling and hydrating foods are essential. It is important also to avoid spicy or oily plant-based meals that can increase heat and inflammation. Suitable options include cucumbers, leafy greens, and sweet fruits. Coconut oil and ghee alternatives, especially from Jersey cows, are recommended, along with herbs like coriander and mint.

For kapha dosha, vegans should opt for spicy, light, and astringent foods, such as beans and cruciferous vegetables while avoiding heavy, oily and overly sweet foods.

Adequate protein in a vegan diet can be included with lentils, chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, adzuki beans, navy beans and moong dal. Soy products such as tofu, tempeh, and soya milk, along with peas, quinoa, nuts, and seeds (almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, etc.), are excellent for health. Whole grains are healthier than refined flour, processed food and sugar.

For pitta and vata imbalance, vegans should include a variety of fruits, such as berries, citrus, and tropical treats. Kapha can be balanced with seasonal fruits. For healthy fats, avocados, nuts, seeds, and oils (olive, coconut, flaxseed) can be included in the diet. Incorporate plant-based milk sourced from almonds, soy, oats, and coconut to round off your diet.

While general Ayurvedic dietary recommendations can serve as a guide, selecting the ideal vegan diet for an individual is completely dependent on identifying their body constitution based on doshas. Once the dosha or VPK imbalance in specific tissues is evaluated, an Ayurvedic practitioner can suggest foods that promote balance in those dhatus (tissues) or avyavas (organs). Each herb and food has a unique profile that influences its accumulation in particular tissues, so this facet too must be considered when selecting foods to follow a vegan diet that's ultimately effective for you.