Can wellness experiences be inclusive?

There is a discernible shift, albeit gradual and uneven, from viewing wellness as an indulgence or a reactive change to a health diagnosis, to seeing it through a preventive lens. More people are adopting healthier everyday habits to stave off disease, age well, strengthen immunity and manage stress. This interest is mirrored by an increase in health and wellness events to create awareness and encourage change.
But wellness tools, particularly preventive practices and information, is generally for those who can prioritise and afford clean nutrition, restorative retreats, or wearable devices. World Wellness Weekend (WWW), from September 18 to 20, 2026, is attempting to change that. Started by an eponymous global non-profit association, WWW, now in its tenth year, has built a network of wellness professionals, municipalities, hotels, spas, fitness clubs, and community leaders across 187 countries, advocating inclusive and accessible wellness. During the September weekend, participating venues offer free activities including fitness classes, mindfulness sessions, educational workshops, nature experiences, and community gatherings.
India has 163 participating venues — spas, fitness centres, hotels, health clinics, and wellness retreats — offering free activities to guests, employees, and the public. The larger goal, however, is to make wellness inclusive and accessible beyond one weekend, creating restorative spaces and opportunities for all.
What is WWW?
What began as a small initiative in France and Belgium 10 years ago is now a decentralised wellness movement, with over 15,000 venues and 20,000 free wellness experiences on offer this year, from forest bathing in Japan, and community sports festivals in Argentina, to sunrise yoga in Bali.
The World Wellness Report 2026, published by WWW with PR and communications firm CCIcomms, highlights the global wellness economy growing from $4.5 trillion to a projected $7 trillion by the end of 2026, as consumers increasingly prioritise prevention, resilience and longevity over traditional luxury consumption.
Indian participants this year include luxury hotel chains such as Taj and Leela, independent spas, Ayurvedic retreats, and health clinics. “Along with the increasing number of participants, WWW now has a better curation of experiences,” says Reena Sheth, WWW’s Regional Ambassador for India & APAC. Wellness experts and trainers, brand launches and influencer collaborations also feature.
Alongside expected activities like yoga and meditation, the India line-up includes clean-up drives, halotherapy, pool raves, Ayurvedic treatments, healthy cooking classes and forest treks, demonstrating the breadth that wellness encompasses. Mumbai holistic health clinic The Jump, for instance, is offering mahjong sessions, showcasing the game as more than recreation—as a form of meditation and brain stimulation that can enhance focus and connection.
For some participants, WWW is an opportunity to introduce niche or signature treatments to the public, such as halotherapy for skin and respiratory health in a salt cave, or Swastik Nidraa—foot massage and tuck-in ritual for better sleep—at Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary in Khadakwasla, near Pune. “This year, we are curating a selection of experiences that reflect some of the distinctive practices at Swastik. These include Sound Therapy and Resonance Therapy, along with selected wellness and restorative experiences,” says director Anushree Nyati.
Nyati acknowledges that a multi-day, immersive experience at a luxury wellbeing sanctuary like Swastik is not accessible to everyone. “For us, inclusivity therefore cannot simply mean making the entire retreat model accessible to everyone; it also means creating different points of access to wellbeing.” Participation in WWW is one such opportunity, she adds, allowing people to engage with selected practices for upto an hour without committing to a longer stay.
Bengaluru naturopathy retreat Kshemavana’s participation in 2025 drew an encouraging response from people curious about naturopathy, Ayurveda-inspired practices, and preventive health. “It gave us an opportunity to take our wellness philosophy beyond resident guests and introduce the wider community to simple, practical, and holistic approaches to health and wellbeing,” says chief wellness officer Dr. Narendra Shetty. This year, non-residents can pre-book free activities like yoga and meditation, wellness consultations, naturopathy-based health guidance, acupuncture and wellness demonstrations.
Sheth highlights initiatives beyond guests and employees. MadhavBaug, a chain of multidisciplinary Ayurvedic clinics, is holding free eye, blood pressure, and diagnostic camps across its centres. “Some of our more high-end participating venues are holding events at communal places, such as yoga at an orphanage, book reading at a senior care facility, and laughter therapy at child oncology centres.”