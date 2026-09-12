Can wellness experiences be inclusive?

Yet events can only go so far in creating inclusion. “The idea of “wellness for everyone” is still mostly practiced in premium gyms, boutique studios, and city parks in metros,” says Gadre. Free, community initiatives such as government-backed Yoga Day events, park-based fitness groups, and municipal programmes are encouraging, she adds. “But there is a gap between “some wellness activities exist” and “wellness is embedded in everyday life for most Indians.” For much of the country, access to clean water, basic nutrition, and preventive healthcare is still not guaranteed. “That has to be the baseline before spa Sundays and Hyrox weekends count as inclusive wellness."