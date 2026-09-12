Can wellness experiences be inclusive?

But wellness tools, particularly preventive practices and information, is generally for those who can prioritise and afford clean nutrition, restorative retreats, or wearable devices. World Wellness Weekend (WWW), from September 18 to 20, 2026, is attempting to change that. Started by an eponymous global non-profit association, WWW, now in its tenth year, has built a network of wellness professionals, municipalities, hotels, spas, fitness clubs, and community leaders across 187 countries, advocating inclusive and accessible wellness. During the September weekend, participating venues offer free activities including fitness classes, mindfulness sessions, educational workshops, nature experiences, and community gatherings.