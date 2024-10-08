To recharge yourself, check in to these 8 yoga retreats

Located just 90km from Mumbai, Govardhan Eco Village is nestled in over 100 acres of the lush Sahyadari hills. The eco-village is home to around 250 residents and houses organic farms, a yoga school, an Ayurveda centre and an animal shelter. In November, join well-known author and yoga acharya Ira Trivedi for a curated four-day retreat where you can immerse yourself in daily yoga, pranayama , and meditation practices, complemented by insightful and easy-to-follow lessons on leading a sattvic life. This retreat is perfect for those beginning their wellness journey, while also offering a peaceful escape close to the city.

Where: Govardhan Eco Village, Galtare, Hamarapur, Maharashtra; from 8 - 11 November. For details, call 9920996069.

View Full Image Yoga instructor Mihir Jog will conduct yoga lessons at Trimurti Garden Café & Homestay, Dharamkot.

Calling Tired City Folks

Trimurti Garden Café & Homestay will be hosting a yoga retreat focussed on exploring the various states of yogic consciousness in early November. The retreat will be led by Mihir Jog, an experienced practitioner trained at the Yoga Institute in Mumbai, and Harshvardhan, who holds a master’s degree in yogasastra. Attendees can expect engaging discussions on the cycles of dreaming, sleeping and waking, complemented by daily yoga practice that includes eye exercises like tratak and concentration techniques. Long sessions dedicated to asana, pranayama, and yoga nidra will provide an opportunity to recharge tired senses. The homestay is conveniently located near popular attractions such as Bhagsu Fall, Tibetan Museum, and Naddi View Point, and guests can explore Dharamshala and McLeodganj between classes.

Where: Trimurti Garden Café & Homestay, Dharamkot, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh; from 8-13 November. For details, call 8352880554.

View Full Image The yoga programme at Sama Retreats in Sri Lanka will be led by Nishtha Bijlani.

A Healthy Break for Beach Lovers

Sama Retreats is located in the serene, less-explored beaches of Kosgoda, Sri Lanka. Late November, the property will host a six-day yoga retreat by former media professional and yoga instructor Nishtha Bijlani. The yoga programme, designed by Bijlani, draws from traditional Hatha, Iyengar, and Ashtanga practices. The schedule features daily yoga sessions, visits to the local turtle hatchery, sound healing sessions and nature walks. It’s a chance to surround yourself with the nurturing environment of Sri Lanka’s coastal landscape.

Where: Sama Retreats, Kosgoda, Sri Lanka; from 26 November to 1 December. For details, call 9873449535.

View Full Image Yoga instructor Carolyn Theresa Simon will lead the retreat at Niraamaya Retreats, Kovalam.

Wellness with a Hint of Luxury

Perched at a cliff overlooking the Kovalam beach, Niraamaya Retreats, Surya Samudra, a Relais & Châteaux property, will be hosting a retreat by wellness consultant and yoga instructor Carolyn Theresa Simon. The retreat will feature daily yoga sessions, personalised Ayurveda treatments, and a gourmet wellness cuisine. Between sessions, participants can explore the local fishing village, engage with local culture, and rejuvenate at the award-winning Niraamaya spa.

Where: Niraamaya Retreats, Surya Samudra, Kovalam, Kerala; from 30 October to 4 November. For details, call 8618924692.

View Full Image An aerial shot of Heal Farm, Uttarakhand

A Complete Reboot

To connect with your inner self, head to Heal Farm, housed in a 5-acre regenerated forest in Uttarakhand. Curated by Priyanka Pahawa, a certified Hatha and aerial yoga instructor, and Dr Seema Bhayana, a specialist in posture correction and face yoga, immerse yourself in daily yoga, guided meditation and practices like sound immersion and cacao rituals.

Where: Heal Farm, Uttarakhand; from 14 to 17 November. For details, call 9871906396 or 9899901180.

View Full Image A yoga session by Roxann Dsouza at 7 Tigers Resort, Tadoba

A Spot of Solitude for Nature Lovers

Get your mind and body in alignment in the tranquil setup of the 7 Tigers Resort with a forthcoming yoga programme in November. The retreat will be helmed by Roxann Dsouza, a seasoned yoga instructor trained in Ashtanga, Hatha and Vinyasa yoga forms. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced practitioner, the sessions cater to all levels, focussing on the stillness and simplicity of various forms. Daily guided asana, pranayama, and meditation sessions are on offer at the retreat. Guests can also look forward to safari drives to the national park.

Where: 7 Tigers Resort - Tadoba, Tadoba Andhari Reserve, Maharashtra; from 20-23 November. For details, call 7506167571.

View Full Image Surfing meets yoga at the wellness retreat in Varanashi Organic Farms, Karnataka

An Adventure with Surfing & Yoga

This unique wellness retreat blends adventure with calm. Spanning 100 acres of greenery that includes untouched forests, participants can explore lush cocoa, areca nut, pepper, and banana plantations cultivated by the Varanashi family on this organic farm. The schedule includes water familiarisation, balance board and swim lessons by coach Partha Varanashi, former coach of team India at the Aquatic World Championships; surf lessons by instructors of the Wave Surf School, Mangaluru; and yoga sessions by Carolyn Theresa Simon.

Where: Varanashi Organic Farms, Adyanadka, Karnataka; from 22 to 24 November. For details, call 8618924692.

View Full Image Healthy meals are on the menu at the retreat in Kaner Resort

Lessons in Art, Yoga & Culture

Art and yoga combine against the background of the dunes of Thar in this wellness programme at The Kaner Retreat. The all-villa property is made with locally sourced red sandstone, with each villa themed around native flora, blending seamlessly with the desert landscape. Led by Pooja Nidadavolu, a certified yoga teacher, and visual artist Hemangiri Maharaul, the itinerary includes daily yoga and art sessions and activities such as guided tours to the pottery and weaving village of Kheechan and jeep safaris.

Where: The Kaner Retreat, Jodhpur, Rajasthan; from 13 - 17 November, 2024. For details, call 8975761180 or 9545207654.

Jyoti Kumari is a Pune-based lifestyle and travel writer.

