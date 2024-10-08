To recharge yourself, check in to these 8 yoga retreats
SummaryThis holiday season, it would be a good idea to indulge in active relaxation. Here’s a roundup of yoga retreats to get you started
A Quick City Getaway
Located just 90km from Mumbai, Govardhan Eco Village is nestled in over 100 acres of the lush Sahyadari hills. The eco-village is home to around 250 residents and houses organic farms, a yoga school, an Ayurveda centre and an animal shelter. In November, join well-known author and yoga acharya Ira Trivedi for a curated four-day retreat where you can immerse yourself in daily yoga, pranayama, and meditation practices, complemented by insightful and easy-to-follow lessons on leading a sattvic life. This retreat is perfect for those beginning their wellness journey, while also offering a peaceful escape close to the city.