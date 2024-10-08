To recharge yourself, check in to these 8 yoga retreats

Calling Tired City Folks

Trimurti Garden Café & Homestay will be hosting a yoga retreat focussed on exploring the various states of yogic consciousness in early November. The retreat will be led by Mihir Jog, an experienced practitioner trained at the Yoga Institute in Mumbai, and Harshvardhan, who holds a master’s degree in yogasastra. Attendees can expect engaging discussions on the cycles of dreaming, sleeping and waking, complemented by daily yoga practice that includes eye exercises like tratak and concentration techniques. Long sessions dedicated to asana, pranayama, and yoga nidra will provide an opportunity to recharge tired senses. The homestay is conveniently located near popular attractions such as Bhagsu Fall, Tibetan Museum, and Naddi View Point, and guests can explore Dharamshala and McLeodganj between classes.