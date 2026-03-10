Why young adults are developing ‘tech neck’ earlier than ever

It usually announces itself at inconvenient moments— half-way through a work call, while tying your hair, when you turn your head to reverse the car and feel a dull pull you can’t quite ignore. Neck stiffness used to feel like an adult problem, something you earned after decades of bad posture or long commutes. Now, physiotherapists and orthopaedic clinics in metro cities are seeing it show up far earlier. Youngsters in their early 20s; professionals at their first jobs; bodies that work just fine otherwise are all going through the so-called ‘tech neck’.

What makes it difficult to pre-empt is that it’s rarely dramatic. There’s no single injury, no moment you can point to— just hours spent slightly forward, slightly hunched, slightly still—day after day. What the body is reacting to isn’t the screen itself, doctors say. It’s the stillness.

“The two most common causes of neck stiffness in young adults nowadays are work and incorrect sleeping position,” says Dr Sahil Gaba, senior consultant and head of arthroplasty and robotic hip and knee surgery at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. “Prolonged use of a computer placed at the wrong level and without frequent breaks can lead to spasm of neck muscles. This is referred to as ‘IT disease’.”

For Kajal Advani, a 33-year-old corporate lawyer in Mumbai, the discomfort started early. “I was about 22 or 23, a couple of years into my first job,” she says. “It began with headaches and I genuinely thought it was a migraine.” It took Advani years to connect the dots that it was long desk hours and little movement that were the cause. Somehow, painkillers had become a coping mechanism rather than a solution. “You don’t take it seriously because of your age.You think your body can handle it,” she says. Kolkata-based freelancer Sripriya Khaitan, 35, had a similar trajectory. Shoulder stiffness crept in two to three years ago. “I blamed my mattress, my pillow, sleeping wrong,” she says. Stretching helped briefly and hot and cold packs offered momentary relief but nothing fixed the problem. “It affected my mood more than I expected,” she admits. “I was more irritable through the day and daily chores felt harder to complete.”

ZOOM SHOULDERS IN THE 20s

According to Mumbai-based sports and musculoskeletal physiotherapist Dr Kanchi Vora, what’s striking isn’t just the volume of patients, it’s their age. “A decade ago, posture-related complaints were something we saw in people in their 40s or 50s,” she says. “Now it’s the 20s and early 30s.” Back then, neck pain often came with degenerative changes. Today, it’s far more likely to be linked to sedentary routines. Terms like “text neck” and “Zoom shoulders” exist because they describe a real biomechanical pattern. When the head tilts forward for long periods, the load on the cervical spine increases dramatically. Muscles get fatigued, spasms follow, and, over time, stiffness becomes the baseline. Even people who exercise regularly aren’t exempt.

“Low mobility, poor warm-ups, and lack of movement variety all contribute to tech neck,” says Vora. “You can be active and still have a body that’s underprepared for how static your day actually is.” Most early neck discomfort can be managed at home with gentle stretches, mobility work, and correcting posture, says Gaba. But some signs shouldn’t be ignored. Pain that doesn’t settle with basic stretches; discomfort radiating down the shoulder or arm; a tingling or numbness in the fingers; and vertigo or nausea accompanying neck stiffness all warrant medical evaluation and, in some cases, imaging. “If the stiffness is getting worse despite rest and gentle stretching at home, you should consult an orthopaedic surgeon,” he says.

“And if it is associated with other symptoms like fever, numbness or tingling in the arm and hand, or weight loss, it may need further evaluation,” notes Gaba.

POSTURE CORRECTION IS ONLY THE STARTING POINT

Standing desks, ergonomic chairs and posture belts have become workplace staples but they’re often oversold. “Posture correction is a good starting point,” says Mumbai-based movement and mobility coach Disha Mirchandani. “But it’s not enough on its own.” The deeper issue, she explains, is what prolonged stillness does to the body over time. Muscles weaken, connective tissue tightens, and joint range reduces. This is not because of injury, but because of lack of use.

“This is where pain creeps in,” she says. “Not from sitting wrong once, but from sitting the same way for too long, every day.” Functional mobility, in practical terms, is the body’s ability to do daily tasks such as sitting, standing, walking, climbing stairs and carrying groceries comfortably, without pain or compensation. When work-from-home routines shrink movement variety, even basic actions start to feel like effort.

Both Khaitan and Advani say the biggest shift came from recognising that discomfort wasn’t random; it was cumulative. “Looking back, it was obvious,” Khaitan says. “More screen time, less movement. I just didn’t want to admit it.” Advani agrees. “Sitting in one position for hours, with no stretching and no breaks... ultimately, it all adds up.”

The screen-age body isn’t fragile, but it does keep score. And when pain shows up in your 20s, it’s signalling a mismatch between how much your mind works and how little your body moves. The new wave of physiotherapy and movement practice suggests fewer hours without interruption, more varied movement, and more attention to how the body feels while the work gets done. Ultimately, the answer to phone neck isn’t abandoning screens. It’s learning how—and how often—to move away from them.

HOW TO RESET THE TECH/TEXT NECK

If posture correction is the starting point, functional mobility is the long game, Mirchandani. Here are her tips to prevent a tech neck:

1. Interrupt stillness, not just slouching The biggest trigger for tech-neck isn’t bad posture alone—it’s holding any posture for too long. Even sitting “correctly” for hours fatigues muscles and stiffens joints. Aim to move every 45–60 minutes. Stand up. Walk for two minutes. Roll your shoulders. Turn your head from side to side, or even just go up and down on your toes a few times. These resets matter more than sitting perfectly all day.

2. Build movement variety into the workday Most desk jobs lock the body into one direction - forward-facing, slightly hunched, minimally rotating. Functional mobility works by restoring variety. These simple movements help most: neck rotations, side tilts, shoulder rolls, gentle spinal twists while seated. These keep joints lubricated and muscles responsive, reducing the likelihood of spasms later.

3. Strengthen what quietly supports the neck Weak upper-back muscles and a stiff mid-back often contribute to neck and shoulder pain. Exercises like scapular retractions, chin tucks and light resistance work help stabilise the neck by strengthening what supports it. You don’t need equipment; just consistency.

4. Treat warm-ups and cool-downs as non-negotiable Pain often shows up not because people don’t exercise, but because they move abruptly between extremes—long hours of sitting followed by intense workouts or sudden rest. Five minutes of gentle mobility before and after exercise, or at the end of the workday, helps the body shift gears without strain.

5. Fix the setup, but don’t rely on it Ergonomics still matter: screens at eye level, desks and chairs adjusted to height, elbows close to the body, wrists neutral while typing. Eye correction during screen use if needed. But furniture doesn’t fix bodies. Movement does.

6. Take early signals seriously Morning stiffness, recurring headaches, tingling in fingers, pain that travels beyond the neck—these aren’t inconveniences to ignore. They’re early warnings. Addressing them early prevents longer-term cervical issues.

Anushka Patodia is an independent journalist from Mumbai. Her work spans food, travel and wellness; she also runs The Plate Project (@theplate_project) on Instagram.