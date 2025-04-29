How to unlock the power of breathwork to gain mind-body balance
Summary‘Your Body Already Knows’ by writer Nidhi Bhanshali Pandya offers a 21-day Ayurvedic-based guide to help reset your health. In this excerpt, she dives into how deep nasal breathing can benefit both the body and mind
From my earliest memories, my breath has been my closest companion, even before I made real friends. My mother’s remedy for all of life’s challenges was simple: “Bring awareness to your breath." Whether it concerned my fear of the dark, frustration with math problems, a tummy ache, or even the whims of a child’s imagination, her advice was always the same. Through her, I discovered a world of healing and emotional processing long before I understood those concepts.