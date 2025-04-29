How to unlock the power of breathwork to gain mind-body balance

This is also a good time to pick up our earlier conversation and explore the shifts the body experiences with each inhale and exhale. Each inhale puts the body in a sympathetic state. For our purposes, let’s call this the solar or “doing" mode. In contrast, each exhalation puts the body in the parasympathetic, lunar or “being" mode. Ideally, we want to balance our doing with being and our solar with lunar. However, when we are constantly in a doing mode, we shorten our exhalations, and as a result, our breath dysregulates. When the body has had enough, it forces out a sigh, which is nothing but a long exhale. But by bringing awareness to our breath and actively expanding the exhales while we are busy, we can keep the mind in a state of flow–in a state of “being" while we are also “doing." Pretty incredible!