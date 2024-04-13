Why Kolkata is a big pull for the beauty market

The fight for the top spot in the Indian beauty industry is still on. From big-ticket international labels such as Nars, Laura Mercier, Rare Beauty and Fenty Beauty coming to India, to a number of homegrown brands being in expansion mode, skincare and beauty companies are racing to be on the customer's must-buy list. This boom has also resulted in the launch of several physical stores over the past year or so, with companies like Tira, Nykaa and Tata Cliq Palette increasing their offerings.