The step-up is a favourite when it comes to beginners being introduced to leg workouts. It is a simple starter exercise, which after a point tends to be replaced by other popular lower body moves like different kinds of squats, lunges and raises. It’s entirely natural given how many leg exercises there are but the step-up needs to be taken more seriously, because of the overall effect it has on the body. Step-ups can also be done using various kinds of equipment like a bench, a box, a stepper, and even on a staircase. You could find a platform or a ledge outdoors as well because the step-up allows you to get creative with variations.

For those who haven’t attempted a step-up, it’s the simple movement of putting one leg on the platform you are using, then stepping up on it, and returning the moving foot back to the ground. A common mistake that people make is focussing on the leg that is pushing off the floor as the main activator. Always focus on the leg which is on the step to drive the movement, because that is what will make the glutes and hamstrings kick in. Make sure the height of the platform is one which is challenging but not impossible. Being able to control your movement is key to understanding what height you should be using.

The step-up is not an exercise to rep out – in fact, quite the opposite. The slower you go in, the more effective it is. It can be tempting mid-workout – while you’re tired – to get as many reps out of the way but this move needs patience. Fitness coach Emily Kerley recently posted on her Instagram about how to do the step-up as one of the best upper shelf (upper glutes) exercises. Her video can serve as a decent guidance for what would be an intermediate level weighted step-up with a dumbbell on a bench. But she also takes the support of the wall in front of her to let the body fall a little forward to help maintain the hip hinge, which makes the exercise more meaningful.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLm7xMkJqOF/

“Start with the knees at 90 degrees and don’t push off the floor. Go as slow as you can, tap the foot lightly, and then press back up," she says in the video. She also holds the dumbbell in the hand opposite to the working leg to help her balance the body. The step-up is not just a growth exercise, it also teaches unilateral balance and has incredible functional advantages given how often we have to go up a staircase and walk. For this, the pelvic floor has to be balanced and step-ups affect that in a good way.

For those who experience tendonitis in the knee area, the step-up can be a really good prehab exercise. “Your knee should never collapse and be medial to the ankle. You should feel the burn in your glutes and quads as you try and stabilize your pelvis during the descent. Developing eccentric control is crucial, especially for quadriceps or patellar tendinopathy prehab," says an article on prehabguys.com titled Best Step Exercise Variations.

Next comes the distance between the box and the back leg. This is a simple fundamental: if you increase the distance between the box and the back leg (almost in a lunging position) it will activate more glute. The closer the back leg is to the box while starting the exercise, it will activate more of the working quadricep. It’s entirely okay to mix and match these distances across the sets.

The one overwhelming part about step-ups is that its flexibility can also be its undoing when it comes to choosing the right variation. There are so many of them with so much allowance to use different equipment but a few really stand out. The first one is the lateral step-up, which engages the hip and core a lot more than the regular version. If you’re not comfortable with dumbbells, just wheel the bench to the cables and use those as well for weights – as shown in the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEkWt20uGo-/

If you’re adventurous and fit enough, there is room to add a squat at the end of two-steps. You can turn it into a more cardio heavy circuit by doing slow controlled step-ups followed by box jumps. The combinations are many and limitless. VAHVA fitness has a video which shows 16 step-up variations and all of them look like a lot of fun. If these aren’t enough, they will at least give you an idea of how underrated this exercise is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqcsLh9bl7o

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator and writer.

Also Read | How I trained with Animesh Kujur, the fastest Indian sprinter in the world