Great for glutes and extremely flexible, here’s why you should practice the step-up
A leg exercise generally recommended for beginners, the step-up helps strengthen your quads, upper glutes and hamstrings. The best part? You can practice it on a bench, a box, a stepper, or even a staircase
The step-up is a favourite when it comes to beginners being introduced to leg workouts. It is a simple starter exercise, which after a point tends to be replaced by other popular lower body moves like different kinds of squats, lunges and raises. It’s entirely natural given how many leg exercises there are but the step-up needs to be taken more seriously, because of the overall effect it has on the body. Step-ups can also be done using various kinds of equipment like a bench, a box, a stepper, and even on a staircase. You could find a platform or a ledge outdoors as well because the step-up allows you to get creative with variations.